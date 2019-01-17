2019 Pegasus World Cup odds, predictions: Expert who called Gun Runner's win releases early picks

It's the richest race in the United States, and it's in January. It's not the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, or Belmont. Instead, it's the 2019 Pegasus World Cup, a $9 million race that features 12 of the premier thoroughbreds in the world. It all goes down on Saturday, Jan. 26 at Gulfstream Park in Florida. The field is highlighted by Breeders' Cup Classic winner Accelerate, a 7-4 favorite in the latest 2019 Pegasus World Cup odds. City of Light, who won the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, is listed at 7-2, while Pennsylvania Derby winner McKinzie is at 8-1 and Breeders' Cup Classic runner-up Gunnevera is at 19-2. Other multi-race champions are also in the mix, so before laying any 2019 Pegasus World Cup picks and horse racing predictions of your own, you need to see what Jody Demling is saying about the event.

Now, Demling is evaluating the 2019 Pegasus World Cup lineup and locking in his projected leaderboard. We can tell you he's fading City Of Light, one of the Vegas favorites whom Demling projects to finish well off the board.

The horse has won five times in 10 starts, but retirement nears for the four-year-old, and Demling doesn't see him as a top contender in an expected star-studded field. He won last time out at the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, beating Seeking the Soul (16-1 at the Pegasus World Cup) and Haskell Invitational runner-up Bravazo, but that's in only win in his last three races.

Trained by Michael W. McCarthy, City of Light has primarily raced in California at Santa Anita, where he finished third in last year's Gold Cup. Still, he's won one race in the last 11 months, and even at 7-2, there are far better values in the 2019 Pegasus World Cup field.

Accelerate (7-4)

City Of Light (7-2)

McKinzie (8-1)

Gunnevera (19-2)

Audible (10-1)

Seeking the Soul (16-1)

Horses expected to race, but unconfirmed (odds not posted):

Patternrecognition

Bravazo

True Timber

Something Awesome

Tom's d'Etat

Kukulkan