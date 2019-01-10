2019 Pegasus World Cup odds, predictions: Expert who called Gun Runner's win unveils early picks

North America's richest horse race goes to post on Saturday, Jan. 26, with the 2019 Pegasus World Cup, a $9 million invitational showdown at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Only 12 horses will race, and owners can buy in for a $500,000 entry fee. 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Accelerate headlines a star-studded lineup and is the current favorite with 7-4 Pegasus World Cup odds. Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner City of Light is at 7-2, while McKinzie, who won a pair of Grade 1 stakes races in the fall, is 8-1. Meanwhile, Gunnevera, who took second at the Breeders' Cup and will be racing at his home track, is at 19-2. Before you make any 2019 Pegasus World Cup picks of your own, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed winners throughout 2018, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He crushed the exacta, picking Gun Runner to win it all and West Coast to finishing a surprising second -- and that's exactly what happened.

Among others, he also produced big winning tickets last year in the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, and he nailed his ninth Preakness win in the past 14 years. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Demling is evaluating the 2019 Pegasus World Cup lineup and locking in his projected leaderboard. We can tell you he's not high on City of Light, one of the Vegas favorites who Demling projects to finish well off the board.

City of Light had a slow start to his career, but has now won five Grade 1 races and has finished in first or second place in nine of 10 starts. But Demling sees a fade as he wraps up his racing career. "I don't think City of Light will end his career as well as Accelerate," Demling told SportsLine. "He's a fade at the Pegasus World Cup 2019 for me."

Instead, Demling is backing a long shot on a massive heater that has all the tools to put together a complete run and win North America's richest race. Anyone who follows Demling's advice could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, only at SportsLine.

So which horse wins the 2019 Pegasus World Cup? And what long shot steals the race? Check out the latest 2019 Pegasus World Cup odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Pegasus World Cup, all from the expert who called last year's 1-2 finish.



Accelerate (7-4)

City Of Light (7-2)

McKinzie (8-1)

Gunnevera (19-2)

Audible (10-1)

Seeking The Soul (16-1)

Horses expected to race, but unconfirmed (odds not posted)

Patternrecognition

Bravazo

True Timber

Something Awesome

Tom's d'Etat

Kukulkan