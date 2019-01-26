2019 Pegasus World Cup odds, predictions: Expert who nailed Gun Runner's win makes top picks

The 2019 Pegasus World Cup isn't just the richest horse race in North America. For Accelerate and City of Light, Saturday will be their last race, as they'll be retired after the 5:40 p.m. ET post time. Not coincidentally, they're the two 2019 Pegasus World Cup favorites in a highly-competitive field. Accelerate, trained by John Sadler, is the morning line favorite at 9-5 Pegasus World Cup odds and is coming in hot, having won four straight starts and all but one race last year. Meanwhile, City of Light is the second biggest favorite in the Pegasus World Cup lineup, going off at 5-2. City of Light drew the No. 3 post, two positions down from Accelerate, and beat his adversary in last year's Oaklawn Handicap. Before placing any 2019 Pegasus World Cup picks of your own, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's resident horse racing insider, Jody Demling, has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed winners throughout 2018, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He crushed the exacta, picking Gun Runner to win it all and West Coast to finishing a surprising second -- and that's exactly what happened.

He also produced big winning tickets last year in the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, and he nailed his ninth Preakness win in the past 14 years.

Demling has evaluated the final 2019 Pegasus World Cup lineup. Demling is high on Audible, the 10-1 darkhorse looking for a breakout four-year-old season starting with the Pegasus World Cup 2019.

The Todd Pletcher-trained thoroughbred capped 2018 with a win in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park, the location of the Pegasus World Cup, and did it at the same distance as Saturday's race. He also finished third at the ultra-competitive Kentucky Derby. This race starts a year of lofty expectations for Audible.

"The talented four-year-old will run in the Pegasus World Cup and the Dubai World Cup," Demling told SportsLine. "Look for him to be one of the best older horses in the country this year."

Audible drew the No. 10 post on Saturday and has five wins in eight career races. And unlike other horses in the Pegasus World Cup field, Audible has had plenty of success at tracks around the country, logging victories at Gulfstream, Churchill Downs, and Aqueduct. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Accelerate 9-5

City of Light 5-2

Gunnevera 8-1

Audible 10-1

Patternrecognition 10-1

Bravazo 12-1

Seeking the Soul 12-1

Tom's D'Etat 20-1

Something Awesome 20-1

True Timber 30-1

Kukulkan 30-1

Imperative 30-1