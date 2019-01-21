2019 Pegasus World Cup odds, predictions: Expert who nailed Gun Runner's win releases early picks

The first massive horse race of the year goes to post on Saturday for the 2019 Pegasus World Cup, a $9 million invitational, held at Gulfstream Park. The star-studded field of 12 horses includes 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Accelerate, currently the favorite at 7-4 Pegasus World Cup odds. Other notable competitors near the top of the board include Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner City of Light at 7-2 odds, McKinzie at 8-1 and Breeders' Cup Classic runner-up Gunnevera at 19-2. There are plenty of strong Pegasus World Cup contenders in a deep field, and with $4 million going to the winner, nobody is racing for second. So before placing any 2019 Pegasus World Cup picks and horse racing predictions of your own, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed winners throughout 2018, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He crushed the exacta, picking Gun Runner to win it all and West Coast to finishing a surprising second -- and that's exactly what happened.

Among others, he also produced big winning tickets last year in the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, and he nailed his ninth Preakness win in the past 14 years. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Demling is evaluating the 2019 Pegasus World Cup lineup and locking in his projected leaderboard. We can tell you he's high on Audible, a 10-1 darkhorse whom Demling projects will be a contender for victory.

The four-year-old horse is a candidate to be a star in 2019, potentially starting with this massive invitational. "He will run in the Pegasus World Dup and the Dubai World Cup, and will run huge in one of the two races," Demling told SportsLine. "Look for him to be one of the best older horses in the country this year."

Audible finished second to Sir Anthony in the Harlan's Holiday Stakes in December and took third in the Kentucky Derby. In between, he took down the Cherokee Run at Churchill Downs and had won four straight races prior to the Derby. He's trained by Todd A. Pletcher and is owned by a similar ownership group as Triple Crown winner Justify.

Accelerate (7-4)

City Of Light (7-2)

McKinzie (8-1)

Gunnevera (19-2)

Audible (10-1)

Bravazo (12-1)

Seeking the Soul (16-1)

True Timber (25-1)

Something Awesome (40-1)

Tom's d'Etat (40-1)

Kukulkan (66-1)

Horses expected to race, but unconfirmed (odds not posted):

Patternrecognition

Something Awesome