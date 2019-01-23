2019 Pegasus World Cup odds, predictions: Expert who nailed Gun Runner's win reveals picks

It's North America's richest horse race, and it takes place on Saturday. The 2019 Pegasus World Cup, a $9 million invitational at Gulfstream Park, features 12 of the top horses in the world, including 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Accelerate. The weather at Hallandale Beach, Fla. is calling for clear skies with temperatures in the 70s, which should mean a fast track. After the post draw was held on Tuesday, the latest 2019 Pegasus World Cup odds have Accelerate as the morning line favorite at 9-5. Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner City of Light is the second-biggest favorite at 5-2 odds, while Gunnevera, who took second at the Breeders' Cup and will be racing at his home track, is 10-1. The winner gets a whopping $4 million. Before you place any 2019 Pegasus World Cup picks and horse racing predictions of your own, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling is saying about the deep field.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed winners throughout 2018, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He crushed the exacta, picking Gun Runner to win it all and West Coast to finishing a surprising second -- and that's exactly what happened.

Among others, he also produced big winning tickets last year in the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, and he nailed his ninth Preakness win in the past 14 years. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Demling is evaluating the 2019 Pegasus World Cup lineup and locking in his projected leaderboard. We can tell you he's high on Seeking the Soul, a 12-1 darkhorse whom Demling projects will be a contender for victory.

The six-year-old Seeking the Soul is simply a competitor. He has the mental and physical traits to be there in the end in the Pegasus World Cup, where he took fifth last year. He drew the No. 4 post and will run in between the two favorites, Accelerate and City of Light.

"(Seeking the Soul) has only been off the board twice in his last 12 starts and he's faced some tough competition," Demling told SportsLine. "He'll be coming at the end." He has finished in the top three in three straight races and won the Ack Ack Stakes over Nice Not Night and Great Expectations at Churchill Downs. He has a much better chance of winning it all than his Pegasus World Cup odds imply and is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

For the win, Demling is backing a long shot on a massive heater that has all the tools to put together a complete run and win North America's richest race. Anyone who follows Demling's advice could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, only at SportsLine.

So which horse wins the 2019 Pegasus World Cup? And what long shot steals the race? Check out the latest 2019 Pegasus World Cup odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Pegasus World Cup, all from the expert who called last year's 1-2 finish.

Accelerate 9-5

City of Light 5-2

Gunnevera 8-1

Audible 10-1

Patternrecognition 10-1

Bravazo 12-1

Seeking the Soul 12-1

Tom's D'Etat 20-1

Something Awesome 20-1

True Timber 30-1

Kukulkan 30-1

Imperative 30-1