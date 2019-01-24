2019 Pegasus World Cup odds, predictions: Proven expert who called Gun Runner's win reveals picks

Outside of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes, the Pegasus World Cup is one of the most wagered-upon horse races in the entire world. Held each January in sunny South Florida, the richest race in the United States is entering its third year and runs Saturday from Gulfstream Park. Past winners include the Bob Baffet-trained Arrogate, the 2017 champion with Mike Smith aboard, and the Steven M. Asmussen-trained Gun Runner, who took it down last year. A field of 12 goes to post this time around, with Accelerate as the morning line favorite at 9-5 Pegasus World Cup odds. Right behind him is City of Light, trained by Michael W. McCarthy, who's listed at 5-2. Before locking in any 2019 Pegasus World Cup picks and horse racing predictions of your own, you'll first want to see what Jody Demling is saying about the extremely competitive field.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed winners throughout 2018, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He crushed the exacta, picking Gun Runner to win it all and West Coast to finishing a surprising second -- and that's exactly what happened.

Among others, he also produced big winning tickets last year in the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, and he nailed his ninth Preakness win in the past 14 years. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Demling has evaluated the final 2019 Pegasus World Cup lineup and locked in his projected leaderboard.

The D. Wayne Lukas-trained horse and 2018 Preakness Stakes runner-up was the only horse other than Justify to run in all three Triple Crown races. He's raced eight consecutive Grade 1 events, so the competition will be to his liking, but all that racing is part of why Demling doesn't see Bravazo hitting the board.

"I can't knock what Bravazo did as a three-year-old, but he did run 11 times," Demling told SportsLine. "My thinking is he won't be quite as sharp early this year." The Calumet Farm-owned colt hasn't won a race in almost a year and finished well off the board in the Pennsylvania Derby (seventh), Belmont (sixth), Kentucky Derby (sixth), and Louisiana Derby (eighth). There are much better values in a loaded 2019 Pegasus World Cup lineup than the 12-1 premium he's commanding.

Instead, Demling is high on a long shot running a massive heater that has all the tools needed to put together a complete run at North America's richest race.

Accelerate 9-5

City of Light 5-2

Gunnevera 8-1

Audible 10-1

Patternrecognition 10-1

Bravazo 12-1

Seeking the Soul 12-1

Tom's D'Etat 20-1

Something Awesome 20-1

True Timber 30-1

Kukulkan 30-1

Imperative 30-1