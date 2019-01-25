2019 Pegasus World Cup odds, predictions: Proven expert who nailed Gun Runner's win reveals picks

We're nearing post time for the 2019 Pegasus World Cup, which takes place at 5:40 p.m. ET on Saturday. It'll be the final race for Accelerate, the 9-5 morning line favorite. The six-year-old will be retired after crossing the finish line and has won his last four races by a combined 20 lengths. Hot on his heels on the 2019 Pegasus World Cup odds board is City of Light, who's listed at 5-2. He's trained by Michael McCarthy, formerly an assistant for Todd Pletcher. This loaded field also features entries from heavy-hitters like D. Wayne Lukas, Pletcher, and Chad Brown, so you're going to need some guidance when heading to the window. Before locking in any 2019 Pegasus World Cup picks and horse racing predictions of your own, you'll first want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling is saying about the extremely competitive field.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed winners throughout 2018, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He crushed the exacta, picking Gun Runner to win it all and West Coast to finishing a surprising second -- and that's exactly what happened.

Among others, he also produced big winning tickets last year in the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, and he nailed his ninth Preakness win in the past 14 years. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Demling has evaluated the final 2019 Pegasus World Cup lineup and locked in his projected leaderboard over at SportsLine. We can tell you he's not high Gunnevera, one of the top favorites at 8-1 who has a ton of success at Gulfstream.

The veteran racer has won more than $4 million over his career, with four wins at this track. He was second to Accelerate at the Breeders' Cup and finished third at last year's Pegasus World Cup. He's trained by Venezuela's Antonio Sano.

Despite his strong track record, Gunnevera has also faded in other key races, and Demling sees this field as too deep to expect him to repeat his Breeders' Cup performance. "The third-place finisher in this race last year still has a lot of talent," Demling told SportsLine. "However, he hasn't won a stakes race since August 2017." Gunnevera also finished a disappointing eighth in the Dubai World Cup and took fifth and seventh in his two career Triple Crown starts.

The fan favorite will likely fetch lower Pegasus World Cup odds than he should, so Demling says there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Pegasus World Cup lineup than the 8-1 premium Gunnevera is commanding.

Instead, Demling is high on a long shot who has all the tools needed to put together a complete run at North America's richest horse race. He's using him in his exactas, trifectas, and superfectas, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, only at SportsLine.

So which horse wins the 2019 Pegasus World Cup? And what long shot shocks the horse racing world? Check out the latest 2019 Pegasus World Cup odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Pegasus World Cup, all from the expert who called last year's 1-2 finish.



Accelerate 9-5

City of Light 5-2

Gunnevera 8-1

Audible 10-1

Patternrecognition 10-1

Bravazo 12-1

Seeking the Soul 12-1

Tom's D'Etat 20-1

Something Awesome 20-1

True Timber 30-1

Kukulkan 30-1

Imperative 30-1