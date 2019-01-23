2019 Pegasus World Cup odds, predictions: Same expert who called Gun Runner's win reveals picks

The richest horse race in North America goes to post on Saturday, the 2019 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. The $9 million invitational features 12 of the world's top horses, including two who will race for the final time in their storied careers: 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Accelerate and Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner City of Light. Following Tuesday's post draw, Accelerate is the morning line favorite at 9-5 Pegasus World Cup odds, with City of Light listed at 5-2. Breeders' Cup runner-up Gunnevera has gained plenty of traction since the draw, falling from 10-1 to 8-1 for the race on his home track. The winner gets a whopping $4 million. It's expected to be a fast track with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s expected, unlike what we saw last year at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. Before locking in any 2019 Pegasus World Cup picks and horse racing predictions of your own, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling is saying about the deep field.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed winners throughout 2018, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He crushed the exacta, picking Gun Runner to win it all and West Coast to finishing a surprising second -- and that's exactly what happened.

Among others, he also produced big winning tickets last year in the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, and he nailed his ninth Preakness win in the past 14 years. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Demling has evaluated the final 2019 Pegasus World Cup lineup and locked in his projected leaderboard. We can tell you he's fading Gunnevera, the 8-1 hotshot whom Demling projects to finish nowhere near the front.

Gunnevera has four wins at Gulfstream and banked more than $4 million over a storied career. He finished second to Accelerate in the Breeders' Cup and was runner-up in the prestigious Woodward Stakes as well. Gunnevera also finished third at last year's Pegasus World Cup, but hasn't gotten in front against top-flight competition in a while.

"The third-place finisher in this race last year still has a lot of talent," Demling told SportsLine. "However, he hasn't won a stakes race since August 2017." The popular hometown horse will likely get lower Pegasus World Cup odds than he should, thus isn't likely to present enough value on race day.

Accelerate 9-5

City of Light 5-2

Gunnevera 8-1

Audible 10-1

Patternrecognition 10-1

Bravazo 12-1

Seeking the Soul 12-1

Tom's D'Etat 20-1

Something Awesome 20-1

True Timber 30-1

Kukulkan 30-1

Imperative 30-1