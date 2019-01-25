2019 Pegasus World Cup predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

Following Saturday's 2019 Pegasus World Cup, Accelerate and City of Light will both head to pasture, retired after highly successful racing careers. Accelerate won last year's Breeders' Cup Classic and has six victories in his last seven races, the lone blemish being a runner-up showing in last year's Oaklawn Handicap. In that race. Accelerate lost out to City of Light, who won last year's Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile. Now, these two war horses go at it one more time. Accelerate is 9-5 on the morning line in the latest Pegasus World Cup odds, while City of Light is 5-2. There are five other horses with odds of 12-1 or lower, with many of the world's top trainers fielding entries, including Chad Brown and Todd Pletcher.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed winners throughout 2018, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He crushed the exacta, picking Gun Runner to win it all and West Coast to finishing a surprising second -- and that's exactly what happened.

Demling carried that magic into the rest of the year, nailing the Arkansas Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby, among others. He nailed his ninth Preakness winner in the last 14 years, reaping huge returns to anyone who has followed him.

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. Demling did exactly that last year, getting $17.20 for every $2 spent. A $2 exacta paid $69.60 in the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid over $55 on a $1 bet last year at the Pegasus World Cup. The trifecta paid over $280 on a $2 bet at the Derby.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid over $1,100 on a $1 bet at last year's running. This paid almost $20,000 in the 2018 Kentucky Derby on a $1 bet, the minimum at Churchill Downs for a superfecta.

