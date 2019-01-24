2019 Pegasus World Cup predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

Twelve of the world's premier horses will compete for a $9 million purse at the 2019 Pegasus World Cup, North America's richest race. The field goes to post at 5:36 p.m. ET Saturday at Gulfstream Park. There are two leading favorites in the field: 2018 Breeders' Cup champion Accelerate is the 9-5 morning line favorite, while Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner City of Light is 5-2 in the latest Pegasus World Cup odds. However, there are seven horses listed at 12-1 or better in this highly competitive lineup. Top trainers Bob Baffert, Chad Brown and Todd Pletcher all have entrants in the event.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed winners throughout 2018, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He crushed the exacta, picking Gun Runner to win it all and West Coast to finishing a surprising second -- and that's exactly what happened.

Among others, he also produced big winning tickets last year in the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, and he nailed his ninth Preakness win in the past 14 years. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid over $55 on a $1 bet last year at the Pegasus World Cup.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid over $1,100 on a $1 bet at last year's running.

