2019 Peter Pan Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races shares picks

Amateur and professional bettors alike will have their eyes on Belmont Park on Saturday, site of the 2019 Peter Pan Stakes. Sandwiched in between the first two Triple Crown races, the Peter Pan Stakes 2019 is a $300,000 showdown with contenders vying for a berth in the Belmont Stakes in June. The five-horse 2019 Peter Pan Stakes lineup goes to post at 3:08 p.m. ET and every entrant has odds of 8-1 or lower. Global Campaign, who has two wins in three career races, is listed at 7-5 Peter Pan Stakes odds as the favorite. Intrepid Heart, one of two Todd Pletcher-trained horses in the 2019 Peter Pan Stakes field, is at 2-1, while Final Jeopardy, who has two wins in four career races, is fetching 3-1. Final Jeopardy and Sir Winston (8-1) are the only entrants to have raced at Saturday's distance of 1 1/8 miles. Before placing any 2019 Peter Pan Stakes picks of your own, you'll want to see what horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.

A legendary handicapper, Goldberg knew who was going to win the Preakness the last two years before the race even happened. How? Decades of experience as one of the nation's top horse handicapping experts helps, but he also goes straight to the source. He chatted up trainer Chad Brown before putting 14-1 underdog Cloud Computing on top of his 2017 Preakness picks. He cashed exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets and, just like that, a $50 wager became $11,000. Last year, he was all over Justify months before the Kentucky Derby and picked him in every Triple Crown Race.

You'd also be rolling in it if you followed his picks for the Arlington Million last August, as he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout. He also picked a 39-1 horse to show in the Secretariat Stakes, and that one paid off too. Goldberg was dead-on throughout 2018, including at last year's Pegasus World Cup. He not only called for Gun Runner to win, but he also hit his exacta with West Coast taking second.

Goldberg got 2019 off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse again in the Pegasus World Cup. He also cashed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now that the field is set, Goldberg is only releasing his 2019 Peter Pan Stakes picks, predictions and exotic bets at SportsLine.

We can tell you Goldberg is shockingly fading Global Campaign, the overall 2019 Peter Pan Stakes favorite at 7-5 odds. The Stan Hough-trained horse has two dominating wins in three career starts, but was a disappointing fifth in his one high-profile race, the Fountain of Youth Stakes. That showing, combined with an injury, kept him out of the Triple Crown quest. Global Campaign is not worth the stiff 7-5 premium you'll need to pay.

For the win, Goldberg is going with a horse with all the tools needed to put together a winning race at Belmont Park on Saturday. He's putting this horse in his exotics, and so should you. He's only sharing which horse it is, and which Peter Pan Stakes 2019 picks to make for a huge payday, at SportsLine.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Peter Pan Stakes picks? And which horse is a must-back? See the complete 2019 Peter Pan Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Peter Pan Stakes, and find out.



Global Campaign 7-5

Intrepid Heart 2-1

Final Jeopardy 3-1

Federal Case 8-1

Sir Winston 8-1