2019 Preakness predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

The 2019 Preakness runs on Saturday from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. There's no Triple Crown at stake after Country House, the controversial long shot winner of the Kentucky Derby, bowed out with an illness. However, a 2019 Preakness lineup of 13 horses will go to post at 6:48 p.m. ET. After running 1 3/16 miles, one of the 2019 Preakness contenders will be crowned champion of this prestigious race, which is now in its 144th year. With the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby all sitting out, the Triple Crown race will be packed with 2019 Preakness horses you may not be familiar with. Improbable, the fourth place finisher in the Kentucky Derby trained by Bob Baffert, is the favorite at 5-2 in the latest 2019 Preakness odds.

There's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets in a Preakness Stakes like this, and SportsLine's Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the top 2019 Preakness picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Preakness 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He's nailed nine of the last 14 Preakness winners, including last year's champion, Justify. Demling knows when a horse like Curlin is ripe for an upset at the Preakness and when a favorite like American Pharoah is destined for glory.

Demling followed up last year's Preakness by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational and Pennsylvania Derby, just to name a few. Recently, he also crushed his exotics like the superfecta in the Pegasus World Cup, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and Arkansas Derby.

Plus, he's nailed nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Here's a refresher on those bet types from horse racing guru Jody Demling:

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid almost $150 on a $1 bet last year with Justify, Bravazo, and Tenfold.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $372.50 on a $1 bet last year with Justify, Bravazo, Tenfold, and Good Magic.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Improbable (5-2), he plans to hold tickets with War of Will (4-1), plus two double-digit underdogs.

Demling has specific recommendations for win, place, show, trifecta and superfecta so you can cover all your bases at the Preakness Stakes 2019. And he's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for win, place and show as well as his trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2019 Preakness.