2019 Preakness Stakes: How to watch, stream, date, time, TV channel
Everything you need to know to tune in for the second leg of the American Triple Crown
The Kentucky Derby is in the books after an unprecedented finish that saw the first-place horse stripped of his title after a riders' objection, but that doesn't mean the horse racing drama is over.
The second leg of the American Triple Crown is just around the corner in the 2019 Preakness Stakes.
When, exactly, does Pimlico Race Course host the next big Thoroughbred showdown, which generally ranks second in North American equestrian-event attendance behind only the Kentucky Derby? And how can you watch it?
Good thing you're here, because we've got you covered with all the information you need:
When is the 2019 Preakness Stakes?
The 144th running of the Preakness Stakes will be held Saturday, May 18.
How to watch
Date: Saturday, May 18
Post time: 6:48 p.m. ET
Location: Pimlico Race Course (Baltimore, Maryland)
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
