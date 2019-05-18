2019 Preakness Stakes: Live blog, updates, how to watch all the action at Pimlico Race Course
Instant analysis and live coverage of the second leg of the American Triple Crown
Two weeks after Country House made history by winning the Kentucky Derby following the controversial disqualification of first-place finisher Maximum Security, the second leg of the American Triple Crown has arrived with just as much as excitement.
While neither Country House nor Maximum Security will be on the track at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, the 2019 Preakness Stakes will still feature a plethora of dramatic contenders, with Improbable leading the field and aiming to win trainer Bob Baffert his record eighth victory at the Preakness.
Keep it locked right here at CBS Sports throughout the day to catch live coverage of the action in Baltimore:
How to watch the 2019 Preakness Stakes
Date: Saturday, May 18
Post time: 6:48 p.m. ET
Location: Pimlico Race Course (Baltimore)
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
