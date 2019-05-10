2019 Preakness Stakes: Names of the horses, jockeys, trainers at Pimlico Race Course
There won't be a Triple Crown winner this year, but it's still a fun field
With arguably the wildest Kentucky Derby in history now behind us, the Preakness Stakes is shaping up to be a fascinating race. Maximum Security and Country House are both out, leaving the field wide open. The ironically named Improbable is now the favorite to win the race.
Bob Baffert only has one horse in this year's Preakness, and it's Improbable. Rounding out that superteam is jockey Mike Smith, who has two Preakness wins including last year, when he rode Justify to a Triple Crown.
There will be a lot of talent looking to compete with Baffert and Smith, including jockeys Florent Geroux and Jose Ortiz. Here's the complete field of horses, trainers and jockeys in this year's Run for the Black-Eyed Susans.
Improbable
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Jockey: Mike Smith
- Kentucky Derby finish: Fourth
War of Will
- Trainer: Mark Casse
- Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
- Kentucky Derby finish: Seventh
Alwaysmining
- Trainer: Kelly Rubley
- Jockey: Daniel Centeno
- Kentucky Derby finish: N/A
Win Win Win
- Trainer: Michael Trombetta
- Jockey: Julian Pimentel
- Kentucky Derby finish: Ninth
Anothertwistafate
- Trainer: Blaine Wright
- Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- Kentucky Derby finish: N/A
Bourbon War
- Trainer: Mark Hennig
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- Kentucky Derby finish: N/A
Owendale
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Jockey: Florent Geroux
- Kentucky Derby finish: N/A
Signalman
- Trainer: Kenny McPeek
- Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
- Kentucky Derby finish: N/A
Bodexpress
- Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
- Jockey: Unknown
- Kentucky Derby finish: 13th
Laughing Fox
- Trainer: Steve Asmussen
- Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
- Kentucky Derby finish: N/A
