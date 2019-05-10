2019 Preakness Stakes: Names of the horses, jockeys, trainers at Pimlico Race Course

With arguably the wildest Kentucky Derby in history now behind us, the Preakness Stakes is shaping up to be a fascinating race. Maximum Security and Country House are both out, leaving the field wide open. The ironically named Improbable is now the favorite to win the race.

Bob Baffert only has one horse in this year's Preakness, and it's Improbable. Rounding out that superteam is jockey Mike Smith, who has two Preakness wins including last year, when he rode Justify to a Triple Crown.

There will be a lot of talent looking to compete with Baffert and Smith, including jockeys Florent Geroux and Jose Ortiz. Here's the complete field of horses, trainers and jockeys in this year's Run for the Black-Eyed Susans.

Improbable

Trainer: Bob Baffert



Jockey: Mike Smith



Kentucky Derby finish: Fourth

War of Will

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Kentucky Derby finish: Seventh

Alwaysmining

Trainer: Kelly Rubley

Jockey: Daniel Centeno

Kentucky Derby finish: N/A

Win Win Win



Trainer: Michael Trombetta



Jockey: Julian Pimentel

Kentucky Derby finish: Ninth

Anothertwistafate

Trainer: Blaine Wright



Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Kentucky Derby finish: N/A

Bourbon War

Trainer: Mark Hennig



Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Kentucky Derby finish: N/A

Owendale

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Kentucky Derby finish: N/A

Signalman

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Kentucky Derby finish: N/A

Bodexpress

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: Unknown

Kentucky Derby finish: 13th

Laughing Fox