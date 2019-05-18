2019 Preakness Stakes odds, best predictions: Expert who has hit 9 winners shares picks

There are plenty of storylines as post time for the 2019 Preakness Stakes approaches at 6:48 p.m. ET on Saturday. Kelly Rubley will try to become the first female trainer to win the Preakness when she sends Alwaysmining to the starting gate. A former middle school teacher and assistant principal, Rubley has been training horses for only five years. At the same time, Alwaysmining, the winner of six straight races, will try to become the first Maryland-bred horse to win the Preakness Stakes since 1983 (Deputed Testamony). Alwaysmining is listed with 2019 Preakness odds of 6-1, the third-best among any horse in the field, and will run from the No. 7 post. The Bob Baffert-trained Improbable is the 2019 Preakness favorite at 3-1, but is winless in three starts this year. Then there's War of Will (7-1), who was caught up in the fray entering the stretch in the Kentucky Derby and drew the inside post once again for the Preakness 2019. With the race featuring a potentially vulnerable favorite, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Preakness picks of your own. He'll help you navigate a talented 2019 Preakness lineup that's packed with new faces.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called nine of the last 14 winners of this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome, American Pharoah, and Justify at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby. He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness: Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids at Pimlico.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races. He has hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years.

He followed up last year's Preakness by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few.

Demling nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February. On Friday, he nailed the winner, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at Pimlico's prestigious Black Eyed Susan. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Preakness lineup set

We can tell you he wants no part of Alwaysmining, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1. In fact, he says Alwaysmining doesn't even crack the top five. Much has been made about Alwaysmining's six-race winning streak, but those victories did not come against the top three-year-olds. Instead, the two most notable horses he faced -- Win Win Win and Gray Magician -- are a combined 4-for-16 in their careers, and Win Win Win is barely in the top half on the 2019 Preakness odds board at 11-1.

In addition, Alwaysmining either set or stalked slow paces during his six-race winning streak, and five of his seven career wins have been wire-to-wire. With at least three other speed horses in the field, he's not likely to get that same friendly setup from his fellow 2019 Preakness horses. Finally, all seven of Alwaysmining's career victories have come at Laurel Park. He is 0-for-5 outside of that venue, with only one third-place finish, and has never raced at Pimlico.

Instead, Demling is high on Owendale, a long shot at 8-1 Preakness Stakes odds. The quickly improving son of Into Mischief first flashed stakes-level ability while winning an optional claiming race at the Fair Grounds in January. One month later, he finished a well beaten eighth in the Risen Star Stakes. After an eight-week break, Owendale returned to win the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, earning a career-best 98 Beyer Speed Figure in the process. That figure is only one point shy of the 99s earned by Improbable and Win Win Win, the fastest marks in the 2019 Preakness field.

Since the Lexington Stakes, Owendale has trained sharply, recording a blazing five-furlong workout in 59.2 seconds on May 11. That time was the fastest of 31 at that distance that day, suggesting that he's sitting on a peak effort on Saturday. In addition, his off-the-pace running style should be advantageous in a race that is projected to have plenty of early speed.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall.

Which horse wins the 2019 Preakness Stakes?



