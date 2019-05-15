2019 Preakness Stakes odds, contenders: Improbable leads field after fourth-place Kentucky Derby finish
An updated look at the complete lineup for Pimlico Race Course -- and who's projected to win
The 2019 Preakness Stakes are coming up, and there's plenty of intrigue surrounding the second leg of the American Triple Crown following a historic and controversial close to the Kentucky Derby.
This time around, some of the Derby's top contenders, including polarizing 2019 champion Country House and disqualified first-place finisher Maximum Security, will not be on the track. But a handful of Derby hopefuls, from War of Will and Win Win Win to current betting favorite Improbable, are among those set to race at Pimlico Race Course.
In advance of the Preakness Stakes, be sure to keep tabs on who's projected to finish first -- barring another successful riders' objection -- right here at CBS Sports, where we've got you covered with updated odds on all the top horses:
2019 Preakness Stakes odds
Here are the latest SportsLine odds for each of the top horses set to race in Baltimore on Saturday:
|Horse
|Odds
Improbable
2/1
War of Will
3/1
Alwaysmining
8/1
Win Win Win
8/1
Anothertwistafate
9/1
Bourbon War
10/1
Owendale
10/1
Signalman
14/1
Bodexpress
16/1
Laughing Fox
18/1
|Market King
|20/1
|Warrior's Charge
|30/1
