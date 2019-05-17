2019 Preakness Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races gives picks

The 2019 Preakness Stakes will be a race unto itself when it goes to post at 6:48 p.m. ET on Saturday from Pimlico. With the top four horses to cross the finish line in the Kentucky Derby skipping the Preakness 2019, there's a unique opportunity for others to step up and take advantage. Leading the charge in the current 2019 Preakness Stakes odds are two horses who also competed two weeks ago at Churchill Downs. Bob Baffert's Improbable, who wound up fourth following the Kentucky Derby disqualification of Maximum Security, is the morning line favorite at 5-2 Preakness Stakes odds 2019. A win secures Baffert's record-breaking eighth Preakness title. Improbable is followed by War of Will, who's listed at 4-1 and took seventh at the Derby. Warrior's Charge, a late addition to the 2019 Preakness field, has moved from 30-1 opening odds a week ago all the way to 12-1. He'll be jockeyed by two-time Preakness winner Javier Castellano and drew the No. 3 post. There are plenty of 2019 Preakness contenders who could make noise at Pimlico in what should be a very entertaining race. Before you lock in any 2019 Preakness Stakes picks and predictions, listen to what horse racing legend Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

Goldberg knew who was going to win the Preakness the last two years before the race even happened. How? Decades of experience as one of the nation's top horse handicapping experts helps, but he also goes straight to the source.

Two years ago, he was all over Cloud Computing as a massive 14-1 underdog to win the Preakness after chatting up the horse's trainer, Chad Brown. When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced, putting him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. Cloud Computing beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever -- if you wagered $50 on his Preakness Stakes picks that year, you would have won an earth-shattering $11,000.

Goldberg nailed Justify at last year's Preakness, too. In fact, he was all over that horse months before the future Triple Crown winner took the Kentucky Derby. Goldberg cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico last year, another massive payout for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Goldberg has gotten the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup. He also cashed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby, among others. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is up big-time.

Now with the race at Pimlico approaching, Goldberg is releasing his 2019 Preakness Stakes picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's high on Alwaysmining, a long shot at 8-1 Preakness odds. Alwaysmining is a local challenger, looking to become the ninth Maryland-bred horse to win the Preakness and the first in 36 years. The Kelly Rubley-trained colt will have the hometown crowd on his side and will make his first start at Pimlico.

No horse comes in hotter. In fact, Alwaysmining has won six races in a row, all at nearly Laurel Park. He's consistently posted fast times and also beat Win Win Win (15-1 Preakness odds) in the Heft Stakes last December. His major claim to fame is winning the Federico Tesio Stakes, a Preakness "win and you're in" qualifier, by a whopping 11 1/2 lengths over Trifor Gold. In that race a month ago, he ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.12. There's plenty of history at stake for Alwaysmining as well, as a victory would make Rubley the first female trainer to win the Preakness. "He's won six races in a row. You have to respect that," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He's a really talented horse."

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading Improbable, the top Vegas favorite and highest Kentucky Derby finisher to run in the 2019 Preakness. In fact, Goldberg says Improbable barely hits the board.

Improbable was considered one of the top contenders in the Kentucky Derby, but was blocked in a crowded field, lost position and dropped out of contention. The Baffert-trained colt still finished fourth, but Goldberg says he's not worth the 3-1 premium you'll need to pay. "Improbable is not a sure thing," Goldberg told SportsLine. "If the conditions aren't right, forget about him."

Goldberg is also all over another darkhorse to take down the 2019 Preakness Stakes. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run, and if he hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a colossal payout.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Preakness Stakes picks? And which darkhorse is a must-back? See the complete 2019 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Preakness, and find out.



Improbable 5-2

War of Will 4-1

Anothertwistafate 6-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Owendale 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Warrior's Charge 12-1

Win Win Win 15-1

Bodexpress 20-1

Laughing Fox 20-1

Market King 30-1

Signalman 30-1

Everfast 50-1