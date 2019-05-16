2019 Preakness Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races releases picks

The 2019 Preakness Stakes is Saturday, with 13 horses looking to add a Triple Crown race victory to their legacy. The Preakness 2019 is full of storylines, including the absence of the top-four horses from the Kentucky Derby. While we won't see the likes of Country House, Maximum Security, Code of Honor, and Tacitus, we may also not see much of Pimlico Race Course after this weekend. In fact, this could be the final Preakness Stakes at Pimlico, as the ownership group hasn't committed to holding the race at the iconic track past 2019. It hosted the first Preakness in 1873 and all of them since 1909. If this is the final Preakness at Pimlico, it's setting up to be highly competitive. Seven horses have 2019 Preakness Stakes odds at 12-1 or lower, led by Improbable, the Bob Baffert trainee and morning line favorite at 5-2. He's followed closely by War of Will (4-1) and Anothertwistafate (6-1), the first Triple Crown horse for trainer Blaine Wright. Before locking in any 2019 Preakness picks or horse racing predictions of your own, you'll want to hear from one of the legendary handicappers of the horse racing world, Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

Goldberg knew who was going to win the Preakness the last two years before the race even happened. How? Decades of experience as one of the nation's top horse handicapping experts helps, but he also goes straight to the source.

Two years ago, he was all over Cloud Computing as a massive 14-1 underdog to win the Preakness after chatting up the horse's trainer, Chad Brown. When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced, putting him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. Cloud Computing beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever -- if you wagered $50 on his Preakness Stakes picks that year, you would have won an earth-shattering $11,000.

Goldberg nailed Justify at last year's Preakness, too. In fact, he was all over that horse months before the future Triple Crown winner took the Kentucky Derby. Goldberg cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico last year, another massive payout for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Goldberg has gotten the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup. He also cashed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby, among others. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is up big-time.

Now with the race at Pimlico approaching, Goldberg is releasing his 2019 Preakness Stakes picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's high on Bourbon War, a long shot at 12-1 Preakness odds. Bourbon War won two of his first three races before taking second in the Fountain of Youth Stakes to Code of Honor, then was fourth in a tough Florida Derby behind Maximum Security, Bodexpress and Code of Honor. All of those horses went on to compete in the Kentucky Derby, with Maximum Security crossing the finish line first before his disqualification and Code of Honor winding up in second.

Goldberg says the Mark Henning-trained horse didn't get to run his race in Florida, but still closed strong. Plus, the Fountain of Youth was an impressive race in which he finished less than a length behind the winner. Henning said the Preakness has been the target for Bourbon War, and an impressive training session last week only strengthened that belief. "Bourbon War will be able to run well here, and we should get him at very attractive 2019 Preakness Stakes odds," Goldberg told SportsLine.

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading Improbable, the top Vegas favorite and highest Kentucky Derby finisher to run in the 2019 Preakness. In fact, Goldberg says Improbable barely hits the board.

Improbable was considered one of the top contenders in the Kentucky Derby, but was blocked in a crowded field, lost position and dropped out of contention. The Baffert-trained colt still finished fourth, but Goldberg says he's not worth the 3-1 premium you'll need to pay. "Improbable is not a sure thing," Goldberg told SportsLine. "If the conditions aren't right, forget about him."

Goldberg is also all over another darkhorse to take down the 2019 Preakness Stakes. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run, and if he hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a colossal payout.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Preakness Stakes picks? And which darkhorse is a must-back? See the complete 2019 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Preakness, and find out.



Improbable 5-2

War of Will 4-1

Anothertwistafate 6-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Owendale 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Warrior's Charge 12-1

Win Win Win 15-1

Bodexpress 20-1

Laughing Fox 20-1

Market King 30-1

Signalman 30-1

Everfast 50-1