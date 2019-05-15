2019 Preakness Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

The 2019 Preakness Stakes goes off at 6:48 p.m. ET on Saturday from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The $1.5 million race features four Kentucky Derby horses, and 12 of the 13 runners in the 2019 Preakness lineup have won at least one race over their short careers. Two horses head the current 2019 Preakness Stakes odds following Wednesday's post draw from Pimlico. Improbable, the Kentucky Derby favorite who finished fourth after Maximum Security was disqualified, is the overall 5-2 favorite once again, followed by War of Will (4-1), the horse cut off by Maximum Security in the Run for the Roses. Also among the 2019 Preakness Stakes contenders is local favorite Alwaysmining (8-1), who's riding a six-race win streak and will run from the middle of the pack. Then there's Win Win Win (15-1), who's finished third or better in four of five races and just took ninth in the Kentucky Derby. The Michael Trombetta trainee is listed at 15-1 after draw and will run from the outside post. Before locking in any 2019 Preakness picks of your own, you need to see what legendary horse handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying about the race.

Goldberg knew who was going to win the Preakness the last two years before the race even happened. How? Decades of experience as one of the nation's top horse handicapping experts helps, but he also goes straight to the source.

Two years ago, he was all over Cloud Computing as a massive 14-1 underdog to win the Preakness after chatting up the horse's trainer, Chad Brown. When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced, putting him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. Cloud Computing beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever -- if you wagered $50 on his Preakness Stakes picks that year, you would have won an earth-shattering $11,000.

Goldberg nailed Justify at last year's Preakness, too. In fact, he was all over that horse months before the future Triple Crown winner took the Kentucky Derby. Goldberg cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico last year, another massive payout for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Goldberg has gotten the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup. He also cashed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby, among others. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is up big-time.

Now with the race at Pimlico approaching, Goldberg is releasing his 2019 Preakness Stakes picks

We can tell you he's high on Alwaysmining, a long shot at 8-1 Preakness odds. Despite not being one of the top three 2019 Preakness favorites, Alwaysmining is riding a six-race win streak, all at nearby Laurel Park. It all began last October, when the Kelly Rubley-trained colt took down an allocation race. He followed that up with wins in the Maryland Juvenile Futurity, Heft, Miracle Woods, Private Terms, and Federico Tesio Stakes.

Alwaysmining's win in the Federico Tesio Stakes was as dominant as they come in horse racing. The colt won by a commanding 11 1/2 lengths, punching his ticket to the 2019 Preakness Stakes field. "In some cases, horses that excel in the Federico Tesio do well at the Preakness," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Alwaysmining will be that horse this year." Book Alwaysmining as one of your top 2019 Preakness picks. He'll continue to fly under the radar given his local success at Laurel Park.

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading Improbable, the top Vegas favorite and highest Kentucky Derby finisher to run in the 2019 Preakness. In fact, Goldberg says Improbable barely cracks the top five.

Improbable was considered one of the top contenders in the Kentucky Derby, but was blocked in a crowded field, lost position and dropped out of contention. The Baffert-trained colt still finished fourth, but Goldberg says he's not worth the 3-1 premium you'll need to pay. "Improbable is not a sure thing," Goldberg told SportsLine. "If the conditions aren't right, forget about him."

Goldberg is also all over another darkhorse to take down the 2019 Preakness Stakes. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run, and if he hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a colossal payout.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Preakness Stakes picks? And which darkhorse is a must-back? See the complete 2019 Preakness Stakes odds below



Improbable 5-2

War of Will 4-1

Anothertwistafate 6-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Owendale 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Warrior's Charge 12-1

Win Win Win 15-1

Bodexpress 20-1

Laughing Fox 20-1

Market King 30-1

Signalman 30-1

Everfast 50-1