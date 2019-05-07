2019 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 winners gives early picks

The 2019 Preakness is quickly approaching, and news has been pouring in ahead of the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown on Saturday, May 18. News broke on Tuesday that Country House, who won the Kentucky Derby as a 65-1 long shot following a disqualification of Maximum Security, won't be among the 2019 Preakness contenders after trainer Bill Mott said his colt is "acting like he's getting sick." That means we won't see a Triple Crown bid this year. Also opting out of the Preakness 2019 is Code of Honor, the Derby runner-up. Country House was the early 2019 Preakness favorite, but now that honor belongs to Bob Baffert trainee Improbable, who's listed at 2-1 and will be ridden by Mike Smith. Right behind him at 3-1 Preakness odds is War of Will. With so much news breaking, you'll want to see the latest 2019 Preakness picks form SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demling. He'll help you navigate the evolving 2019 Preakness lineup and make optimal horse racing picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called nine of the last 14 winners of this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome, American Pharoah, and Justify at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby. He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness: Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids at Pimlico.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races. He has hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years.

He followed up last year's Preakness by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few.

Demling nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

We can tell you he wants no part of Alwaysmining, one of the top Vegas at 8-1. In fact, Demling says Alwaysmining barely cracks the top 10. Trained by Kelly Rubley, Alwaysmining comes in on a six-race win streak. The three-year-old colt mowed down the competition at the Federico Tesio in April, winning the Laurel Park race by a staggering 11 1/2 lengths. That victory punched his ticket to the 2019 Preakness field, where he'll face extremely stiff competition.

"Alwaysmining hasn't faced the toughest competition," Demling told SportsLine. Alwaysmining won the Private Terms Stakes in March, but that was his first race over two turns. The Preakness 2019 at Pimlico runs nine furlongs, or 1 3/16 miles, the longest this horse will have run in his career. Despite his impressive track record, Alwaysmining isn't worth the 8-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Instead, Demling is high on Mr. Money, a long shot at 10-1 Preakness odds. The aptly-named Mr. Money won the Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs, one of the preliminary events leading up to the Kentucky Derby. The Bret Calhoun-trained horse hit the board at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last November and returned to form in the Pat Day Mile, beating Hog Creek Hustle by a convincing 5 1/4 lengths.

Improbable 2-1

War of Will 3-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Anothertwistafate 9-1

Owendale 10-1

Game Winner 10-1

Bourbon War 10-1

Mr. Money 10-1

Sueno 14-1

Signalman 14-1

Bodexpress 16-1

Roadster 16-1

Laughing Fox 18-1



