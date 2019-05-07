2019 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 winners makes early picks

After a dramatic Kentucky Derby that saw the winner, Maximum Security, disqualified on an objection for the first time ever, the eyes of the horse racing world turn to Pimlico for the 2019 Preakness Stakes, which runs on Saturday, May 18. Country House is the 2019 Preakness favorite at 3-1 after winning the Kentucky Derby as a mammoth 65-1 underdog. Now, he'll continue his unlikely Triple Crown bid in Baltimore against horses like Code of Honor, the runner-up in the Run for the Roses who is now fetching 7-2 Preakness odds. The latest list of potential 2019 Preakness Stakes horses features plenty of familiar names, like Pat Day Mile winner Mr. Money (10-1) and Risen Star and Lecomte Stakes champion War of Will (10-1). Before you lock in any 2019 Preakness picks and predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demling, has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called nine of the last 14 winners of this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome, American Pharoah, and Justify at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby. He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness: Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids at Pimlico.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races. He has hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years.

He followed up last year's Preakness by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few.

Demling nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

with the 2019 Preakness lineup taking shape

We can tell you he wants no part of Country House, the overall Vegas favorite and winner of the Kentucky Derby. In fact, he says Country House barely cracks the top five. The Bill Mott-trained colt won his first graded stakes race ever in the Run for the Roses, beating Code of Honor and Tacitus, but Demling knows the competition will be extremely tough in the Preakness 2019.

"No disrespect to the Derby winner, but he'll have to prove it to me again," Demling told SportsLine. "He was 65-1 for a reason."

Instead, Demling is high on Mr. Money, a long shot at 10-1 Preakness odds. The aptly-named Mr. Money won the Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs, one of the preliminary events leading up to the Kentucky Derby. The Bret Calhoun-trained horse hit the board at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last November and returned to form in the Pat Day Mile, beating Hog Creek Hustle by a convincing 5 1/4 lengths.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall.

Which horse wins the 2019 Preakness Stakes? The latest Preakness Stakes odds below:



Country House 3-1

Code of Honor 7-2

War of Will 4-1

Game Winner 10-1

Improbable 10-1

Mr. Money 10-1

Anothertwistafate 9-1

Sueno 12-1

Alwaysmining 10-1

Owendale 12-1

Signalman 14-1

Bodexperess 16-1

Bourbon War 16-1

Roadster 16-1

Laughing Fox 16-1



Odds (not actionable) courtesy of SportsLine experts