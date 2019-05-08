2019 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 winners releases early picks

The second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown takes place on Saturday, May 18 with the 2019 Preakness Stakes. Now in its 144th running, the Preakness has featured plenty of history, with colts like Smarty Jones, Funny Cide, Affirmed, and Seattle Slew all taking down this event. The 2019 Preakness field is already taking shape with news that Kentucky Derby winner and early favorite Country House wouldn't run due to an illness. Maximum Security, who finished first at Churchill Downs but was disqualified following an objection, also won't take part at the 2019 Preakness Stakes. Neither will early betting favorite Code of Honor, who will instead target the Belmont Stakes for his next run. That leaves Improbable as the 2019 Preakness favorite at 2-1 after coming up short in the Kentucky Derby as a 4-1 favorite. Improbable is followed by War of Will, who's listed at 3-1 in the current 2019 Preakness odds after finishing seventh in the Kentucky Derby. Before you make your 2019 Preakness picks, listen to what SportsLine's horse racing guru, Jody Demling, has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called nine of the last 14 winners of this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome, American Pharoah, and Justify at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby. He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness: Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids at Pimlico.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races. He has hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years.

He followed up last year's Preakness by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few.

Demling nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Preakness lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you he wants no part of Alwaysmining, one of the top Vegas at 8-1. In fact, Demling says Alwaysmining barely cracks the top 10. Trained by Kelly Rubley, Alwaysmining comes in on a six-race win streak. The three-year-old colt mowed down the competition at the Federico Tesio in April, winning the Laurel Park race by a staggering 11 1/2 lengths. That victory punched his ticket to the 2019 Preakness field, where he'll face extremely stiff competition.

"Alwaysmining hasn't faced the toughest competition," Demling told SportsLine. Alwaysmining won the Private Terms Stakes in March, but that was his first race over two turns. The Preakness 2019 at Pimlico runs nine furlongs, or 1 3/16 miles, the longest this horse will have run in his career. Despite his impressive track record, Alwaysmining isn't worth the 8-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Instead, Demling is high on Owendale, a long shot at 10-1 Preakness odds. Unable to qualify for Kentucky Derby, Owendale headed to Keeneland on April 13 to run in the Grade III Lexington Stakes, besting Anothertwistafate and Sueno to earn his way into the Preakness 2019. Even though he beat Anothertwistafate (9-1) by almost two lengths in that race, Owendale is still behind his adversary on the Preakness 2019 odds board.

Owendale is owned by Rupp Racing and trained by Brad Cox. He has the bloodline of Triple Crown winners Seattle Slew and Secretariat through legendary sire A.P. Indy. He's hit the board in all but one race in his career and has plenty of familiarity with the other horses in the 2019 Preakness lineup. Cox is also the trainer of Monomoy Girl, who won last year's Kentucky Oaks and Breeders' Cup Distaff.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the 2019 Preakness Stakes? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness.



Improbable 2-1

War of Will 3-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Anothertwistafate 9-1

Owendale 10-1

Game Winner 10-1

Bourbon War 10-1

Mr. Money 10-1

Sueno 14-1

Signalman 14-1

Bodexpress 16-1

Roadster 16-1

Laughing Fox 18-1



