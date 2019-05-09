2019 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 winners reveals early picks

The 2019 Preakness won't have the top four horses that crossed the finish line at the Kentucky Derby. However, the annual gala at Pimlico Race Course will feature plenty of talented three-year-old colts gunning for their share of a $2.6 million prize pool. The 2019 Preakness lineup is already taking shape ahead of the May 18 race. We know that Kentucky Derby winner Country House is out, marking the first time in 23 years that the Derby champion won't be among the 2019 Preakness contenders. Maximum Security, whose win at Churchill Downs was overturned after a 22-minute review, also won't run in the Preakness 2019, but one of the horses impacted during the Kentucky Derby, War of Will, is headed to Pimlico. On Thursday, the Brad Cox-trained Warrior's Charge entered the fray. Improbable is the favorite at 2-1 in the current 2019 Preakness odds, just ahead of War of Will at 3-1. As it stands, seven 2019 Preakness horses are listed at 10-1 or better, which should make for a highly competitive race next Saturday. Before you make any 2019 Preakness picks, see what SportsLine's top horse racing expert, Jody Demling, has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called nine of the last 14 winners of this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome, American Pharoah, and Justify at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby. He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness: Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids at Pimlico.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races. He has hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years.

He followed up last year's Preakness by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few.

Demling nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

We can tell you he wants no part of Alwaysmining, one of the top Vegas at 8-1. In fact, Demling says Alwaysmining barely cracks the top 10. Trained by Kelly Rubley, Alwaysmining comes in on a six-race win streak. The three-year-old colt mowed down the competition at the Federico Tesio in April, winning the Laurel Park race by a staggering 11 1/2 lengths. That victory punched his ticket to the 2019 Preakness field, where he'll face extremely stiff competition.

"Alwaysmining hasn't faced the toughest competition," Demling told SportsLine. Alwaysmining won the Private Terms Stakes in March, but that was his first race over two turns. The Preakness 2019 at Pimlico runs nine furlongs, or 1 3/16 miles, the longest this horse will have run in his career. Despite his impressive track record, Alwaysmining isn't worth the 8-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Instead, Demling is high on Anothertwistafate, a long shot at 10-1 Preakness odds. Anothertwistafate has finished in the top two in five straight races and all but one time in his entire career. He was second to one of the other 2019 Preakness contenders, Owendale, in the Lexington Stakes last month. Anothertwistafate was also the runner-up in the Sunland Derby to Cutting Humor, who took part in the Run for the Roses.

Prior to the Sunland Derby, Anothertwistafate rattled off three straight wins, including in the El Camino Real Derby. That race was run on a synthetic surface and served as one of the Kentucky Derby prep races. Anothertwistafate made quick work of the track, running 1 1/8 miles at Golden Gate in a time of 1:50.38. He's had plenty of success at longer distances and is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Improbable 2-1

War of Will 3-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Win Win Win 8-1

Anothertwistafate 10-1

Owendale 10-1

Bourbon War 10-1

Signalman 14-1

Bodexpress 16-1

Laughing Fox 18-1

Warrior's Charge 30-1



