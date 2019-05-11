2019 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 winners shares early picks

For the first time in 23 years, the Kentucky Derby winner will not participate in the Preakness Stakes. Country House controversially was awarded the garland of roses at Churchill Downs after Maximum Security was disqualified. However, earlier this week, trainer Bill Mott decided to scratch Country House from a Triple Crown bid at the Preakness 2019 amid concerns that he's falling ill. He's one of a handful of high-profile horses to be withdrawn from the 2019 Preakness lineup thus far, leaving another wide open field for the race on Saturday, May 18 at Pimlico. Bob Baffert's Improbable is the favorite at 2-1 in the current 2019 Preakness odds, but there are eight horses listed at 10-1 or shorter. The 2019 Preakness field also includes horses like Alwaysmining (8-1), who's riding a six-race win streak, and Anothertwistafate, who has placed in every race but one. With a talented field taking shape, you'll want to see the latest 2019 Preakness picks from SportsLine's resident horse racing expert, Jody Demling, before heading to the window.

We can tell you he wants no part of Alwaysmining, one of the top Vegas at 8-1. In fact, Demling says Alwaysmining barely cracks the top 10. Trained by Kelly Rubley, Alwaysmining comes in on a six-race win streak. The three-year-old colt mowed down the competition at the Federico Tesio in April, winning the Laurel Park race by a staggering 11 1/2 lengths. That victory punched his ticket to the 2019 Preakness field, where he'll face extremely stiff competition.

"Alwaysmining hasn't faced the toughest competition," Demling told SportsLine. Alwaysmining won the Private Terms Stakes in March, but that was his first race over two turns. The Preakness 2019 at Pimlico runs nine furlongs, or 1 3/16 miles, the longest this horse will have run in his career. Despite his impressive track record, Alwaysmining isn't worth the 8-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Instead, Demling is high on Bourbon War, a long shot at 10-1 Preakness odds. The Mark Hennig-trained three-year-old has five starts under his belt, three of which were in graded stakes races against strong competition. He has a pair of wins and a runner-up showing during those races and has never finished worse than fourth.

With plenty of closing speed, Bourbon War likes to swing out wide late, giving him the running style that can win Triple Crown races. He also has the pedigree befitting of a Preakness champion. He's the son of the legendary sire Tapit, the grandson of Pulpit and the great-grandson of A.P. Indy, whose father and grandfather (Seattle Slew and Secretariat) are Triple Crown winners. Bourbon War will be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. at Pimlico, and he's a serious threat to win it all after narrowly missing out on earning his way into the Kentucky Derby.

Improbable 2-1

War of Will 3-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Win Win Win 8-1

Anothertwistafate 10-1

Owendale 10-1

Bourbon War 10-1

Signalman 14-1

Bodexpress 16-1

Laughing Fox 18-1

Warrior's Charge 30-1



