2019 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 winners unveils early picks

The 2019 Preakness Stakes takes place on Saturday, May 18 at Pimlico Race Course. Last year, Justify dug in late to beat Bravazo by a half-length to capture the second leg of an eventual Triple Crown. This year, there's no Triple Crown at stake since Kentucky Derby winner Country House won't be running after trainer Bill Mott said the 65-1 winner of the Run for the Roses was acting ill. However, winning any Triple Crown race can be life-changing for the owners, trainers, jockeys and horses involved and so the list of 2019 Preakness contenders will still be as intense as ever. Mark Casse's War of Will took the worst of the bump that disqualified Maximum Security in the Kentucky Derby and may have had enough speed to win if not for the contact. He's one of the favorites at 3-1 in the latest 2019 Preakness odds, with Bob Baffert's Improbable the current 2-1 favorite. This time around, Mike Smith will ride Improbable, teaming up with Baffert for the second consecutive Preakness. With so much at stake and plenty of new faces in the 2019 Preakness lineup, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing guru Jody Demling has to say. He'll help you make the optimal 2019 Preakness picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called nine of the last 14 winners of this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome, American Pharoah, and Justify at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby. He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness: Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids at Pimlico.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races. He has hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years.

He followed up last year's Preakness by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few.

Demling nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

We can tell you he wants no part of Alwaysmining, one of the top Vegas at 8-1. In fact, Demling says Alwaysmining barely cracks the top 10. Trained by Kelly Rubley, Alwaysmining comes in on a six-race win streak. The three-year-old colt mowed down the competition at the Federico Tesio in April, winning the Laurel Park race by a staggering 11 1/2 lengths. That victory punched his ticket to the 2019 Preakness field, where he'll face extremely stiff competition.

"Alwaysmining hasn't faced the toughest competition," Demling told SportsLine. Alwaysmining won the Private Terms Stakes in March, but that was his first race over two turns. The Preakness 2019 at Pimlico runs nine furlongs, or 1 3/16 miles, the longest this horse will have run in his career. Despite his impressive track record, Alwaysmining isn't worth the 8-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Instead, Demling is high on Owendale, a long shot at 10-1 Preakness Stakes odds. Ridden by Florent Geroux at Keeneland in the Lexington Stakes, Owendale stunned the favorite, Anothertwistafate (9-1), late by circling the field on the far turn. Owendale won by 1 3/4 lengths, with Sueno (14-1) finishing third.

"(I lost) a little (ground), but gained momentum," Geroux told the Paulick Report of his wide trip. "The horse was running really quickly, and it was time to go. I just tipped him out, tapped him twice."

After a similar trip in the Risen Star Stakes resulted in an eighth-place finish, Owendale's ability to come from off the pace to win showed impressive growth and is a big reason why he has plenty of value at 10-1 in the Preakness 2019. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday among the 2019 Preakness horses.

Improbable 2-1

War of Will 3-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Win Win Win 8-1

Anothertwistafate 10-1

Owendale 10-1

Bourbon War 10-1

Signalman 14-1

Bodexpress 16-1

Laughing Fox 18-1

Warrior's Charge 30-1



