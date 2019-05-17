2019 Preakness Stakes odds, top predictions: Expert who has hit 9 winners releases picks

Post positions have been drawn for the 2019 Preakness Stakes, and even though the second leg of the Triple Crown will not feature the top three finishers from the Kentucky Derby, it will have an evenly-matched field and what could be a thrilling finish. Last year, trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith teamed up with Justify, who out-ran Bravazo, Tenfold, and Good Magic. This year, 13 three-year-olds will battle at Pimlico Race Course, and Improbable is the morning-line favorite at 5-2 in the 2019 Preakness odds. Trained by Baffert, who has won the Preakness Stakes seven times, the son of City Zip is winless in three starts this year and coming off a fourth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. However, Improbable will have Smith guiding him in the Preakness 2019 after he was ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. at Churchill Downs. The 2019 Preakness post time is 6:48 p.m. ET. With a favorite who is winless this year but trained and jockeyed by legends, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Preakness picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called nine of the last 14 winners of this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome, American Pharoah, and Justify at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby. He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness: Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids at Pimlico.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races. He has hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years.

He followed up last year's Preakness by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few.

Demling nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

We can tell you he wants no part of Alwaysmining, one of the top Vegas favorites at 8-1. In fact, Demling says Alwaysmining barely cracks the top five. Trained by Kelly Rubley, Alwaysmining comes in on a six-race win streak. The three-year-old colt mowed down the competition at the Federico Tesio in April, winning the Laurel Park race by a staggering 11 1/2 lengths. That victory punched his ticket to the 2019 Preakness field, where he'll face extremely stiff competition.

"Alwaysmining hasn't faced the toughest competition," Demling told SportsLine. Alwaysmining won the Private Terms Stakes in March, but that was his first race over two turns. The Preakness 2019 at Pimlico runs nine furlongs, or 1 3/16 miles, the longest this horse will have run in his career. Despite his impressive track record, Alwaysmining isn't worth the 8-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Instead, Demling is high on Owendale, a long shot at 10-1 Preakness Stakes odds. This son of Into Mischief is improving at the right time. After finishing a well-beaten eighth in the Risen Star Stakes in February, the Brad Cox trainee took a short break and returned with a resounding victory in the Lexington Stakes over the well-regarded Anothertwistafate (6-1 Preakness odds). Since that victory, Owendale has trained sharply, recording a blazing five-furlong workout in 59.5 seconds on May 11 (the fastest of 31 runs at that distance that day), suggesting there is plenty left in the tank.

In addition, Cox has been one of the nation's most prolific trainers. He ranks fifth in earnings in 2019 with more than $4.7 million, and is winning at a 25 percent clip this year. Cox will be starting his first horses ever in a Triple Crown race on Saturday at the Preakness, Owendale and Warrior's Charge, but he has proven he's capable of winning races at this level.

Which horse wins the 2019 Preakness Stakes? Check out the latest Preakness Stakes odds below.



Improbable 5-2

War of Will 4-1

Anothertwistafate 6-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Owendale 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Warrior's Charge 12-1

Win Win Win 15-1

Bodexpress 20-1

Laughing Fox 20-1

Market King 30-1

Signalman 30-1

Everfast 50-1