2019 Preakness Stakes odds, top predictions: Expert who has hit 9 winners shares picks

The 2019 Preakness Stakes is just around the corner, with post time at Pimlico Race Course set for 6:48 p.m. ET on Saturday. The 2019 Preakness post draw took place on Wednesday, and we now know the full list of 13 horses that will run in Baltimore. Last year, Justify bested Bravazo in the 1 3/8-mile race by half-a-length to win the second leg of an eventual Triple Crown. This time around, Maximum Security, who initially appeared to win the Kentucky Derby before being disqualified on objection, will sit out while his owners seek legal action. Meanwhile, Country House, the 65-1 winner of the 145th Run for the Roses, is out after his connections believed he was falling ill. That leaves Bob Baffert's Improbable as the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2019 Preakness odds following Wednesday's post draw, with Mark Casse's War of Will just behind him at 4-1. Improbable drew the No. 4 post, while War of Will will race from the inside. With so many new faces lining up for Saturday's race, you'll want to see the 2019 Preakness picks from SportsLine horse racing guru Jody Demling before you make your own predictions.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called nine of the last 14 winners of this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome, American Pharoah, and Justify at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby. He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness: Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids at Pimlico.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races. He has hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years.

He followed up last year's Preakness by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few.

Demling nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Preakness lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you he wants no part of Alwaysmining, one of the top Vegas favorites at 8-1. In fact, Demling says Alwaysmining barely cracks the top five. Trained by Kelly Rubley, Alwaysmining comes in on a six-race win streak. The three-year-old colt mowed down the competition at the Federico Tesio in April, winning the Laurel Park race by a staggering 11 1/2 lengths. That victory punched his ticket to the 2019 Preakness field, where he'll face extremely stiff competition.

"Alwaysmining hasn't faced the toughest competition," Demling told SportsLine. Alwaysmining won the Private Terms Stakes in March, but that was his first race over two turns. The Preakness 2019 at Pimlico runs nine furlongs, or 1 3/16 miles, the longest this horse will have run in his career. Despite his impressive track record, Alwaysmining isn't worth the 8-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Instead, Demling is high on Bourbon War, a long shot at 12-1 Preakness Stakes odds. The Mark Hennig-trained three-year-old looked like a potential Kentucky Derby contender earlier in the year when he bested Cutting Humor in a race at Gulfstream Park. He went on to finish second in his next run at the Fountain of Youth Stakes and then took fourth in the Florida Derby, failing to earn enough points to qualify for the Run for the Roses.

However, Florida horses ran well at Churchill Downs and Bourbon War was only bested in his previous two races by horses that also ran at the Derby. As the son of Tapit, Bourbon War boasts an incredible pedigree, with Triple Crown winners Seattle Slew and Secretariat included among his great grandfathers. A win in the Preakness could make him the next great sire in the line. He'll run from the No. 2 post at Pimlico, in between War of Will and Warrior's Charge.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. He is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the 2019 Preakness Stakes? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends?



Improbable 5-2

War of Will 4-1

Anothertwistafate 6-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Owendale 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Warrior's Charge 12-1

Win Win Win 15-1

Bodexpress 20-1

Laughing Fox 20-1

Market King 30-1

Signalman 30-1

Everfast 50-1