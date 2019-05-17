2019 Preakness Stakes odds, top predictions: Expert who has hit 9 winners unveils picks

Bob Baffert will try to win his record eighth Preakness Stakes when he sends out morning-line favorite Improbable to the starting gate at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. With a win in the 2019 Preakness Stakes, Baffert would break a tie with Robert Wyndham Walden, who won this Triple Crown race seven times in the late 19th century. The 2019 Preakness lineup features nine horses that didn't run in the Kentucky Derby, giving the race an all-new look. Even though he is winless in three starts this year, the Baffert-trained Improbable has been installed as the 5-2 favorite in the current 2019 Preakness Stakes odds and is the highest-finishing Kentucky Derby horse (fourth) to run this leg of the Triple Crown. War of Will, who was interfered with on the far turn of the Kentucky Derby by Maximum Security and ultimately placed seventh, is listed at 4-1. Lexington Stakes runner-up Anothertwistafate is 6-1, while Alwaysmining, the winner of six straight races at Laurel Park, is going off at 8-1. With such a wide open field set to contest the Preakness, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before placing any 2019 Preakness Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called nine of the last 14 winners of this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome, American Pharoah, and Justify at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby. He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness: Demling also correctly predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids at Pimlico.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races. He has hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years.

He followed up last year's Preakness by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few.

Demling nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Preakness lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you he wants no part of Anothertwistafate, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1. In fact, Demling says Anothertwistafate barely cracks the top five. Like last year's Triple Crown winner, Justify, Anothertwistafate is a son of Scat Daddy, who blossomed on the West Coast. After losing his debut race in November, Anothertwistafate won three straight at Golden Gate. The last of those, a seven-length triumph in the El Camino Real Derby, was the most impressive and stamped him as a leading Kentucky Derby contender.

He finished second in his next two races, however, and failed to qualify for the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs. Those two races came on dirt, which continued a troubling trend for Anothertwistafate: He is 3-for-3 on the synthetic surface at Golden Gate, but 0-for-3 on the dirt. In addition, at Wednesday's 2019 Preakness post draw, he drew the No. 12 position in the field of 13, which could hamper his near-the-lead running style. He's not worth the steep 6-1 premium you'll need to pay.

Instead, Demling is high on Owendale, a long shot at 10-1 Preakness Stakes odds. This son of Into Mischief is improving at the right time. After finishing a well-beaten eighth in the Risen Star Stakes in February, the Brad Cox trainee took a short break and returned with a resounding victory in the Lexington Stakes over the well-regarded Anothertwistafate (6-1 Preakness odds). Since that victory, Owendale has trained sharply, recording a blazing five-furlong workout in 59.5 seconds on May 11 (the fastest of 31 runs at that distance that day), suggesting there is plenty left in the tank.

In addition, Cox has been one of the nation's most prolific trainers. He ranks fifth in earnings in 2019 with more than $4.7 million, and is winning at a 25 percent clip this year. Cox will be starting his first horses ever in a Triple Crown race on Saturday at the Preakness, Owendale and Warrior's Charge, but he has proven he's capable of winning races at this level.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. He is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the 2019 Preakness Stakes? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness.



Improbable 5-2

War of Will 4-1

Anothertwistafate 6-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Owendale 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Warrior's Charge 12-1

Win Win Win 15-1

Bodexpress 20-1

Laughing Fox 20-1

Market King 30-1

Signalman 30-1

Everfast 50-1