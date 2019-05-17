2019 Preakness Stakes: Weather forecasts and projections for Pimlico Race Course

For the second year in a row, afternoon rainfall caused the Kentucky Derby track to be messy. That may or may not have influenced the unprecedented results of this year's controversial race.

If the most recent weather forecasts are any indication, the horses set to square off at Pimlico Race Course for the 2019 Preakness Stakes shouldn't have to worry too much about muddy lanes on May 18.

Kentucky Derby champion Country House and disqualified winner Maximum Security are among those who will not be running in Baltimore, but at least the tight field lined up for the second leg of the American Triple Crown should be able to coast on a clean track. Both AccuWeather and The Weather Channel predict a slight of rain for the day of the Preakness Stakes, with warmer weather projected to carry into the evening and Saturday's 6:48 p.m. ET post time.

Here's an updated look at weather forecasts for the big day:

2019 Preakness Stakes forecast

Service: The Weather Channel

Projected weather: Cloudy

Projected temperatures: 80 degrees (high), 63 degrees (low)

Race-time projection: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 20 percent

Service: AccuWeather

Projected weather: Some sunshine

Projected temperatures: 79 degrees (high), 64 degrees (low)

Race-time projection: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 14 percent