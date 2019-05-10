2019 Preakness Stakes: Weather forecasts, updated projections for Pimlico Race Course
Early indications are that this year's Preakness will be a lot warmer and drier than the Kentucky Derby
For the second straight year, afternoon rainfall caused the Kentucky Derby to be run on a sloppy track. That may or may not have influenced the unprecedented results of this year's controversial race.
If early weather forecasts are any indication, the horses set to square off at Pimlico Race Course for the 2019 Preakness Stakes shouldn't have to worry too much about muddy lanes on May 18.
Kentucky Derby champion Country House and disqualified winner Maximum Security are among those who will not be running in Baltimore, but at least the tight field lined up for the second leg of the American Triple Crown should be able to coast on a clean track. Both AccuWeather and The Weather Channel predict barely a chance of rain for the day of the Preakness Stakes, with warm weather projected to carry into the evening and Saturday's 6:48 p.m. ET post time.
Here's an updated look at weather forecasts for the big day:
2019 Preakness Stakes forecast
Service: The Weather Channel
Projected weather: Partly cloudy
Projected temperatures: 76 degrees (high), 61 degrees (low)
Race-time projection: Partly cloudy
Chance of rain: 10 percent
Service: AccuWeather
Projected weather: Intervals of clouds and sunshine
Projected temperatures: 74 degrees (high), 60 degrees (low)
Race-time projection: Clear to partly cloudy
Chance of rain: 3 percent
