2019 Rebel Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing legend who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

Kentucky Derby hopefuls hit the dirt at Oaklawn on Saturday for the running of the 2019 Rebel Stakes, a $1.5 million event featuring 19 of the top three-year-old horses in the country. The field was so big that it was broken into two divisions, each with a $750,000 purse, with the first going to post at 5:57 p.m. ET. The list of 2019 Rebel Stakes contenders is packed with high-level talent, and the latest 2019 Rebel Stakes odds show undefeated horses as favorites in each. Improbable is a 3-5 favorite in the opening Rebel Stakes division, with Game Winner at 4-5 in the second race. There are nine horses total that have Rebel Stakes odds of 10-1 or lower, however, and they aren't the only ones with a real shot to hit the board. With so much on the line and so many horses to pick from, you need to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before laying your own 2019 Rebel Stakes picks.

If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have won over $11,000. You would also be rolling in it if you followed his picks for the Arlington Million last August, as he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout. He also picked a 39-1 horse to show in the Secretariat Stakes, and that one paid off too.

Goldberg was dead-on throughout 2018, including at last year's Pegasus World Cup. He not only called for Gunner Runner to win, he hit his exacta with West Coast taking second. He even nailed the Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park that day. "I was cashing all day," he told SportsLine.

That was the start of a lucrative year for Goldberg, who also cleaned up at the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth that weekend. In mid-August, he confidently called Accelerate to take the Pacific Classic.

He got the 2019 season off to a great start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the Gotham Stakes exacta last weekend, scoring $48 on a $2 bet.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.

Now that the 2019 Rebel Stakes lineup for each division is set, Goldberg is releasing his Rebel Stakes picks, predictions and exotic bets over at SportsLine.

We can tell you that in the first Rebel Stakes division, he is backing the huge favorite, Improbable, to win. However, at prohibitively low 3-5 odds, "You aren't going to win any money betting him alone," Goldberg told SportsLine. So Goldberg has found a massive underdog to package with Improbable on an exacta pick that offers a massive payout. He's only sharing who it is at SportsLine.

One horse Goldberg is fading in the second Rebel Stakes division: Gunmetal Gray, one of the top contenders who opened at 4-1. In fact, the Hammer doesn't have the Jerry Hollendorfer-trained horse finishing anywhere near the front.

"I'm not crazy about Gunmetal Gray. He was second in the Bob Lewis Stakes and won the Sham Stakes," Goldberg said. "He's among the top horses at San Anita and had no choice but to come to Oaklawn. There are other horses to like more this week."

In addition, Goldberg is all over a big darkhorse to compete for a win in the second Rebel Stakes race at Oaklawn. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run, and if the horse hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a massive payout.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Rebel Stakes picks? And which huge underdogs shock the horse racing world? See the complete 2019 Rebel Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see Goldberg's Rebel Stakes picks, and find out.

First Division

Improbable 3-5

Galilean 3-1

Extra Hope 6-1

Long Range Toddy 10-1

Easy Shot 15-1

Classy John 15-1

Corruze 30-1

Proud Nation 50-1

Ninth Street 50-1



Second Division

Game Winner 4-5

Omaha Beach 7-2

Our Braintrust 6-1

Gunmetal Gray 10-1

Laughing Fox 10-1

Jersey Agenda 15-1

Captain Von Trapp 15-1

Kaziranga 50-1

Market King 30-1

Parsimony 30-1