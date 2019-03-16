2019 Rebel Stakes odds, top contenders, lineup: Horse racing legend who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

There is no shortage of talent in Saturday's 2019 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. The Rebel Stakes, part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying process, features a whopping 19 horses broken into two divisions for the first time in the 59-year history of the event. Post time for the first race is at 5:57 p.m. ET. Each division, competing for a $750,000 purse, features many of the nation's top three-year-olds, including favorites from trainer Bob Baffert. Improbable is at 3-5 Rebel Stakes odds in the opener, while Game Winner is the 4-5 favorite in the second race. The 2019 Rebel Stakes lineup features several horses shipped in from California after the cancellation of a Derby qualifying race at Santa Anita. Accordingly, the mix of West Coast and East Coast colts offers an intriguing mix, so before placing any 2019 Rebel Stakes picks of your own, you'll want to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say about the race.

If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have won over $11,000. You would also be rolling in it if you followed his picks for the Arlington Million last August, as he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout. He also picked a 39-1 horse to show in the Secretariat Stakes, and that one paid off too.

Goldberg was dead-on throughout 2018, including at last year's Pegasus World Cup. He not only called for Gunner Runner to win, he hit his exacta with West Coast taking second. He even nailed the Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park that day. "I was cashing all day," he told SportsLine.

That was the start of a lucrative year for Goldberg, who also cleaned up at the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth that weekend. In mid-August, he confidently called Accelerate to take the Pacific Classic.

He got the 2019 season off to a great start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the Gotham Stakes exacta last weekend, scoring $48 on a $2 bet.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.

We can tell you that in the opening Rebel Stakes division, Goldberg is fading Long Range Toddy, one of the top favorites in the field who opened at 4-1. The Steve Asmussen-trained horse won his first two races and took third in the Southwest Stakes his last time out after a struggle at the start. He hasn't won a race since December and isn't worth the 4-1 premium you'll need to pay for him in a loaded 2019 Rebel Stakes Division I field.

In the second division, we can tell you Goldberg is high on Our Braintrust, a 6-1 underdog. It will be the third race for the horse since being purchased by trainer Mark Casse. He won his first two starts, including the Tremont Stakes at Belmont, and has been just off the lead against top-flight competition in his last two outings. Goldberg expects another spirited effort and strong finish.

"He was originally going to go to Dubai, but his connections changed their mind and sent him to Oaklawn instead," Goldberg told SportsLine. "They must think a lot of him to take this path to the Triple Crown. I think that's very newsworthy."

In addition, Goldberg is all over two big darkhorses to compete for a win at Oaklawn. These horses have all the tools to put together a complete run, and if they hit as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a massive payout.

First Division

Improbable 3-5

Galilean 3-1

Extra Hope 6-1

Long Range Toddy 10-1

Easy Shot 15-1

Classy John 15-1

Corruze 30-1

Proud Nation 50-1

Ninth Street 50-1



Second Division

Game Winner 4-5

Omaha Beach 7-2

Our Braintrust 6-1

Gunmetal Gray 10-1

Laughing Fox 10-1

Jersey Agenda 15-1

Captain Von Trapp 15-1

Kaziranga 50-1

Market King 30-1

Parsimony 30-1