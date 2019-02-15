2019 Risen Star Stakes odds, predictions: Expert who nailed Derby prep races makes picks

A field of 14 horses hits the track for Saturday's Risen Star Stakes at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans. The Grade 2, $400,000 showdown (post time: 6:02 p.m. ET) features four of the top five finishers from last month's Lecomte Stakes on this same track, including the top three in War of Will (the 5-2 favorite), Hog Creek Hustle (8-1) and Manny Wah (12-1). War of Will is the current favorite in the latest 2019 Risen Star Stakes odds, followed by Owendale (6-1), who is also coming off a win at the Fair Grounds. Four other horses are at 10-1 odds, and all but one in the field is 20-1 or lower. All of them can contend for a finish on the board, so before you lock in any 2019 Risen Star Stakes picks, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has gotten 2019 off to an astonishing start. He nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, too.

Demling nailed winners all through 2018 as well, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. Among others, he also produced big winning tickets in 2018 at the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and the Belmont Stakes, and he nailed his ninth Preakness win in the past 14 years.

We can tell you he's not high on Hog Creek Hustle, the Lecomte Stakes runner-up. Hog Creek Hustle has hit the board in four of five starts with two wins, but Demling believes the talented-but-young horse will finish far off the pace Saturday.

"He was behind War of Will in the Lecomte, but will be farther back here at a longer distance," Demling told SportsLine.

One horse Demling does think will surprise: Plus Que Parfait, a big 10-1 longshot who finished a disappointing fifth at the Lecomte Stakes.

For the Brendan Walsh-trained horse, however, the Lecomte was the only race without a top-three finish. Plus Que Parfait finished second at the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs in November and has eyes on the Kentucky Derby. Demling believes the horse can have a strong showing this weekend.

"He didn't have a great trip in the Lecomte, but should be coming at the end if the pace is honest," Demling said.

War of Will (5-2)

Owendale (6-1)

Hog Creek Hustle (8-1)

Frolic More (10-1)

Gun It (10-1)

Henley's Joy (10-1)

Limonite (10-1)

Plus Que Parfait (10-1)

Manny Wah (12-1)

Mr. Money (12-1)

Kingly (12-1)

Country House (20-1)

Dunph (20-1)

Roiland (20-1)

Chase the Ghost (30-1)