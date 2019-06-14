2019 Stephen Foster Handicap odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races shares picks

Several of the top experienced horses in training will clash in a loaded 2019 Stephen Foster Handicap on Saturday night at Churchill Downs. The accomplished 12-horse 2019 Stephen Foster Handicap field is led by Gift Box, who won the Santa Anita Handicap in April. He's the morning line favorite at 3-1 in the current 2019 Stephen Foster odds. The Bill Mott-trained Yoshida, a Grade 1 winner on the turf and dirt, is at 7-2, while Seeking the Soul, a Grade 1 winner at Churchill Downs, is going off at 4-1. The winner will receive an automatic entry into the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic. Post time for the 1 1/8-mile race is 9:47 p.m. ET. With so little separating the top choices, some expert help can go a long way. That's why you'll want to hear what longtime horse racing handicapper Richard Eng has to say before placing any 2019 Stephen Foster Handicap picks of your own.

Not only was Eng the turf editor and handicapper for the Las Vegas Review-Journal for 20 years, he also literally wrote the book on wagering on the sport. In fact, he was the author of "Betting on Horse Racing for Dummies," the preeminent book for newcomers to the sport. Prior to his work for the Review-Journal, Eng worked as a publicist for the New York Racing Association, Garden State Park, Monmouth Park, Santa Anita Park and Turfway Park. He's lived and breathed horse racing and knows a winner when he sees one.

At the 2019 Belmont Stakes, Eng nailed the top two horses, as Sir Winston surprised the field at 10-1 and the favored Tacitus took second. A $2 exacta on those two horses returned a hefty $96.

In addition, to say that Eng was all-in on 2018 Kentucky Derby winner Justify early last year would be a massive understatement. He picked Justify when that horse was a huge long shot at 100-1 odds in the Kentucky Derby Futures Book -- in January, before the horse made his racing debut. At post time, Justify was the favorite, at just shy of 3-1, but Eng knew he'd be a winner much earlier than anyone else. He picked Justify to win all three Triple Crown races, cashing big each time. Anyone who has followed Eng's lead is way, way up.

Now he has turned his attention to the Stephen Foster 2019.

One shocker: We can tell you Eng says that Gift Box, the 3-1 Stephen Foster Handicap favorite, makes a strong run at the title but comes up short. In three races since being transferred to the barn of trainer John Sadler last year, this gray son of Twirling Candy has elevated his game. He won the San Antonio Stakes in December before returning in April to win the Santa Anita Handicap in a thrilling battle against the Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie. In Gift Box's last race, the Gold Cup at Santa Anita, he finished second to Vino Rosso.

But on Saturday, Gift Box leaves his comfortable California track and returns East. In 13 starts away from Santa Anita earlier in his career, he won just three times, none of those in stakes races.

Another surprise: Eng is bullish on Quip, who's going off as a long shot at 10-1. This four-year-old trained by Rodolphe Brisset has four wins in eight career starts and is coming off arguably his best career effort. In the Oaklawn Handicap in April, this son of Distorted Humor beat Lone Sailor by a neck and earned a career-best 99 Beyer Speed Figure. Quip enters the Stephen Foster off nine weeks' rest.

Eng is also high on an underrated dark horse to take down the 2019 Stephen Foster and earn an automatic bid into the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Gift Box 3-1

Yoshida 7-2

Seeking the Soul 4-1

Tom's d'Etat 5-1

Quip 10-1

Tenfold 12-1

King Zachary 12-1

Thirstforlife 15-1

Exulting 20-1

Rated R Superstar 20-1

Runaway Ghost 20-1

Alkhaatam 30-1