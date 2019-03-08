2019 Tampa Bay Derby odds, top contenders, lineup: Horse racing insider who nailed ninth Preakness makes picks

Eleven horses will hit the track for Saturday's 2019 Tampa Bay Derby, a $400,000 Kentucky Derby qualifier at Tampa Bay Downs. Post time is at 5:25 p.m. ET. A victory likely secures a spot in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, a huge motivator for trainers and jockeys alike. The Florida-bred Win Win Win, who set a Tampa Bay Downs track record in January, is the 5-2 morning line favorite in the latest 2019 Tampa Bay Derby odds. Well Defined, who won the Sam F. Davis Stakes at this course last month, is listed at 7-2, while Dream Maker, coming off an 8.5-length win in New Orleans last month, is at 4-1. Five horses are getting lower than 10-1 odds, while three others are at 12-1, so before you lock in any 2019 Tampa Bay Derby picks, you'll want to see what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has gotten 2019 off to an astonishing start, nailing the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and then hitting it again at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. He also picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February with War of Will.

Demling nailed winners all throughout 2018 as well, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. Among others, he also produced big winning tickets in 2018 at the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and the Belmont Stakes, and he nailed his ninth Preakness win in the past 14 years. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Demling is really getting into high gear. He has evaluated Saturday's Kentucky Derby prep race at Tampa Bay Downs and revealed a complete leaderboard, including his exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks. All of that is available right now only at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's fading the 5-2 favorite, Win Win Win, who cruised to a victory on this track in January in only his second race, albeit at a shorter distance. For Demling, experience at this distance is a chief concern.

"He's very talented and will get better on the Kentucky Derby trail," Demling told SportsLine. "I might have picked him here if he had been tested around two turns and hadn't shown a propensity for breaking poorly."

One shocker: Demling is high on Tacitus, a 12-1 long shot who hasn't raced since November. But Tacitus has a top-tier pedigree and is trained by Bill Mott, sired by Wood Memorial winner and Kentucky Derby contender Tapit, and foaled from one of the premier racing fillies of the past 20 years in Close Hatches. "He hasn't run since Nov. 10, but has a ton of talent and potential," Demling said, "If his odds creep below 8-1, look out."

Demling is also extremely high on a surprising dark horse with all the skills needed to take down the 2019 Tampa Bay Derby. He's including this horse in all of his exotics picks, and anyone who follows Demling's advice could hit it big once again.

Who wins the 2019 Tampa Bay Derby? And which horse shocks the racing world? Check out the complete 2019 Tampa Bay Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Tampa Bay Derby, from the horse racing expert who just hit superfectas in the Pegasus World Cup and Sam F. Davis Stakes.



Win Win Win 5-2

Well Defined 7-2

Dream Maker 4-1

Outshine 8-1

Zenden 8-1

Admire 12-1

Sir Winston 12-1

Tacitus 12-1

The Right Path 15-1

Dunph 20-1

Lord Dragon 30-1