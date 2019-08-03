2019 Test Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who nailed 9 Derby doubles

After failing as the favorite in the Kentucky Oaks, Bellafina will seek redemption on Saturday in the 2019 Test Stakes. The Simon Callaghan-trained Bellafina left the starting gate as the 9-5 favorite in the Kentucky Oaks but never fired, finishing fifth and missing the board entirely. In the Test Stakes 2019, she returns to the seven-furlong distance, where she's a perfect two-for-two. Bellafina will face a talented 2019 Test Stakes lineup that's loaded with speedy fillies, including track record-setting Covfefe and gate-to-wire Kentucky Oaks winner Serengeti Empress. Bellafina is the 2-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Test Stakes odds, but three other horses -- Covfefe (5-2), Royal Charlotte (3-1) and Serengeti Empress (7-2) -- are all 7-2 or shorter. Post time for the race is at 5:06 p.m. ET from Saratoga. With so little separating the top favorites, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Test Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has scored big on some of the biggest races this year. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup, a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. He hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby and added the superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes.

In May, he scored his exotics in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

We can tell you Demling is fading Covfefe, one of the top favorites at 5-2. In fact, Demling says Covfefe doesn't even hit the board. Named after one of President Donald Trump's Twitter typos, Covfefe burst onto the national stage in May when she broke a longstanding six-furlong track record at Pimlico Race Course, winning the Miss Preakness Stakes in a brisk 1:07.70.

But, in her last start, the Roxelana Stakes at Churchill Downs, Covfefe tired after setting a pressured pace and finished third. There's a real possibility she hadn't yet recovered from the record-setting performance at Pimlico. In addition, with two speed horses drawn to her inside, the pace for the Test Stakes 2019 is shaping up to be a hot one, which would not be conducive to her up-front running style.

Bellafina 2-1

Covfefe 5-2

Royal Charlotte 3-1

Serengeti Empress 7-2

Trenchtown Cat 12-1

Please Flatter Me 15-1

Jeltrin 20-1