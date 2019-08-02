2019 Test Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Picks, predictions from expert who nailed 9 Derby doubles

Speed will be the theme on Saturday afternoon when seven fast three-year-old fillies enter the starting gate for the 2019 Test Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. The sprint features three-time Grade 1 winner Bellafina, record-setting sprinter Covfefe and gate-to-wire Kentucky Oaks champion Serengeti Empress. They all drew the three inside post positions, which could spice up the pace even more. The Simon Callaghan-trained Bellafina is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the 2019 Test Stakes odds, while Covfefe is right behind her at 5-2. Post time for the seven-furlong race is 5:06 p.m. ET. With so little separating the top choices, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Test Stakes picks of your own.

We can tell you Demling is fading Covfefe, one of the top favorites at 5-2. In fact, Demling says Covfefe doesn't even hit the board. Trained by Brad Cox, this daughter of Into Mischief has three wins in five career starts. In May, she set a six-furlong track record at Pimlico Race Course by winning the Miss Preakness Stakes in 1:07.70.

In her last start, however, she set faded to third after setting a pressured pace in the Roxelana Stakes at Churchill Downs. With other speed horses drawn to her inside, she's not likely to set an uncontested lead on Saturday. In addition Covfefe finished fourth in her only start beyond 6 1/2 furlongs.

Bellafina 2-1

Covfefe 5-2

Royal Charlotte 3-1

Serengeti Empress 7-2

Trenchtown Cat 12-1

Please Flatter Me 15-1

Jeltrin 20-1