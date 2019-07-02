2019 Tour de France: Dates, times, schedule, how to watch, stream

A year after Geraint Thomas won his first Tour de France, the annual race is back, and this time, it'll be held in Brussels as part of a 50th anniversary tribute to the first Tour victory by Belgium's Eddy "The Cannibal" Merckx, one of the greatest riders in the history of competitive cycling.

Founded all the way back in 1903, the Tour de France is one of three Grand Tours, complete with 21 daylong stages held over the course of 23 days -- a 2,200-mile test of the best cyclists from around the globe.

This year's competition include Thomas, the defending champion, as well as other big names like Romain Bardet and Adam Yates, all of whom will be part of a 100th anniversary celebration of the race's famous yellow jersey in mid-July.

Here's a complete rundown of how to catch all the action throughout July:

How to watch

TV: NBCSN

Stream: NBC Sports Gold, fuboTV (try for free)

Note: fuboTV can be streamed on multiple platforms, including streaming devices, computer browsers, Smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and more. Among the connected devices: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Roku.

Full schedule