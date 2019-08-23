2019 Travers Stakes odds and predictions: Expert who nailed West Coast's upset makes picks

Saratoga's Midsummer Derby, the 2019 Travers Stakes, is set for Saturday with one of the strongest fields for a race since the Kentucky Derby. It's the main event on the biggest day of the year at Saratoga Race Course and goes to post at 5:44 p.m. ET with a huge $1.25 million purse. The cast includes Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes contender Tacitus, the 5-2 morning line favorite in the latest 2019 Travers Stakes odds. Right below Tacitus on the Travers odds board is Kentucky Derby runner-up Code of Honor (4-1) and the Bob Baffert-trained Mucho Gusto (6-1), who has won five of his career eight races. With such an evenly-matched field set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Travers Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling absolutely nailed this event two years ago. Despite Tapwrit entering as the favorite and the field being headlined by three Triple Crown race winners, Demling was all over West Coast to win at 6-1 Travers Stakes odds. The result: The Baffert-trained West Coast led wire to wire in a dominant victory.

His success in the Travers wasn't a fluke. In January of this year, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup, a $678 payout on a $1 bet. In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby.

In May, he cashed his exotic bets in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Travers Stakes lineup and released where he says every horse will finish.

We can tell you he wants no part of Mucho Gusto, one of the top favorites 6-1 Travers Stakes odds 2019. In fact, Demling says the Baffert-trained horse doesn't even hit the board.

In eight career races, Mucho Gusto has never finished worse than third. But Demling says that resume comes with an asterisk. The Baffert horse didn't run in any of the Triple Crown races, and this is just the third Grade 1 stakes race of his career. He came up short in the previous two, and the Travers Stakes 2019 takes the competition level up another notch.

"Baffert is tough to pick against in these big races, but the son of Mucho Macho Man needs more seasoning to get a win against this type of field," Demling told SportsLine. "I'll play against Mucho Gusto at the Travers Stakes 2019."

Instead, Demling is high on a double-digit long shot to hit the board hard. He's including this horse in his exotics, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2019 Travers Stakes leaderboard, only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Travers Stakes 2019? Which double-digit long shot will hit the board hard? Check out the latest Travers Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Travers Stakes.



Tacitus 5-2

Code of Honor 4-1

Mucho Gusto 6-1

Owendale 6-1

Tax 6-1

Highest Honors 10-1

Looking at Bikinis 10-1

Endorsed 15-1

Chess Chief 30-1

Everfast 30-1

Laughing Fox 30-1

Scars are Cool 30-1