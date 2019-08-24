2019 Travers Stakes odds and predictions: Proven expert who nailed West Coast's upset reveals picks

Saturday's 150th running of the Travers Stakes has a field worthy of such a milestone. The $1.25 million showdown features Triple Crown contenders and multiple-race victors, with all 12 horses in the field finishing in the top four of their last race. Nine of the 12 horses have at least two wins, and one, Mucho Gusto from Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, has five. But Mucho Gusto is not the morning-line favorite. Three-time winner Tacitus, the Belmont Stakes runner-up, third-place Kentucky Derby finisher and a three-time winner, is at 5-2 in the 2019 Travers Stakes odds. Code of Honor, who was second at the Kentucky Derby, has three victories and has never finished off the board in seven career races, is 4-1, while Mucho Gusto is along with Tax, who beat Tacitus at the Jim Dandy Stakes in July in his last race, at 6-1 odds. Post time for the star-studded field is 5:44 p.m. ET. With so many contenders to win and hit the board, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling before locking in any 2019 Travers Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling absolutely nailed this event two years ago. Despite Tapwrit entering as the favorite and the field being headlined by three Triple Crown race winners, Demling was all over West Coast to win at 6-1 Travers Stakes odds. The result: The Baffert-trained West Coast led wire to wire in a dominant victory.

His success in the Travers wasn't a fluke. In January of this year, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup, a $678 payout on a $1 bet. In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby.

In May, he cashed his exotic bets in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Travers Stakes lineup and released where he says every horse will finish.

We can tell you one horse Demling isn't including in his bets is Owendale, one of three Travers Stakes horses with 6-1 Travers Stakes 2019 odds. The Brad Cox-trained entrant finished third at the Preakness Stakes and has finished worse than third just once in his seven career races. He also won his last race, the Ohio Derby, back in June.

And yet, Demling has Owendale finishing near the back of the field.

Why? For one, the Ohio Derby was considered a weak crop of contenders. There were also concerns about longer lengths, speculated after his handlers declined to enter him in the Preakness Stakes. He'll run a longer distance at the Travers, and against top-tier competition.

"I just don't think he's going to do it against this bunch," Demling told SportsLine. "There are other horses I like at higher odds in a field of this caliber."

Tacitus 5-2

Code of Honor 4-1

Mucho Gusto 6-1

Owendale 6-1

Tax 6-1

Highest Honors 10-1

Looking at Bikinis 10-1

Endorsed 15-1

Chess Chief 30-1

Everfast 30-1

Laughing Fox 30-1

Scars are Cool 30-1