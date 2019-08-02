2019 Whitney Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Picks from expert who nailed Derby prep races

On Saturday, a star-studded field of eight older horses enters the starting gate for the 2019 Whitney Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. The loaded 2019 Whitney Stakes field is led by the Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie, who has won three Grade 1 races, and Thunder Snow, the two-time winner of the prestigious Dubai World Cup. The field also includes Suburban winner Preservationist, Gold Cup at Santa Anita winner Vino Rosso, multiple Grade 1 winner Yoshida and long shots Imperative, Forewarned and Monongahela. McKinzie is the 7-5 favorite in the latest 2019 Whitney Stakes odds. Thunder Snow and Preservationist are right behind the Baffert colt at 3-1, and post time for the 1 1/8-mile race is 5:46 p.m. ET. With so many accomplished horses in the field, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Whitney Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has scored big on some of the biggest races this year. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. He also won the superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes.

In May, he scored his exotics in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

We can tell you that Demling is fading Preservationist even though he's one of the top favorites at 3-1. Trained by Jimmy Jerkens, the six-year-old son of Arch has five wins in just eight career races. His last two races have been his best yet too. In May, he won an allowance race at Belmont with an impressive 101 Beyer Speed Figure. And then in his last start, the Suburban, Preservationist turned back the Grade 1-winning Catholic Boy for his first stakes victory. He received a career-best 108 Beyer for that performance.

But the Whitney Stakes 2019 field will be the deepest Preservationist has ever faced. In addition, the Whitney will be his first race around two turns, and that's a tough ask against any field, much less one of this quality.

McKinzie (7-5)

Preservationist (3-1)

Thunder Snow (3-1)

Vino Rosso (6-1)

Yoshida (10-1)

Monongahela (12-1)

Forewarned (30-1)

Imperative (30-1)