2019 Whitney Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Picks from proven expert who nailed Derby prep races

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has won almost 3,000 races in his career and his horses have earned more than $290 million, but he has never won the Whitney Stakes. That could change on Saturday when Baffert sends out three-time Grade 1 winner McKinzie for the 2019 Whitney Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in New York. The son of Street Sense is coming off an unlucky second place finish in the Met Mile. On Saturday, he'll face one of the most talented 2019 Whitney Stakes lineups ever assembled. McKinzie is the 7-5 morning-line favorite in the latest 2019 Whitney Stakes odds. Two-time Dubai World Cup winner Thunder Snow and Suburban Stakes winner Preservationist are right behind Baffert's colt at 3-1 Whitney Stakes 2019 odds. Post time for the 1 1/8-mile race is 5:46 p.m. ET. With so many accomplished horses in the field, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Whitney Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has scored big on some of the biggest races this year. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. He also won the superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes.

In May, he scored his exotics in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Whitney Stakes lineup and released where he says every horse will finish.

We can tell you that Demling is fading Preservationist even though he's one of the top favorites at 3-1. In fact, Demling says Preservationist doesn't even hit the board.

Trained by Jimmy Jerkens, this six-year-old son of Arch has finally come around after an injury-plagued start to his career. He has won five of eight races all-time, including three of four this year. His last race was his most impressive yet, as Preservationist dominated the Suburban field on July 6, beating the highly regarded Catholic Boy by more than four lengths while posting a career-best 108 Beyer Speed Figure in the process.

However, the four-week turnaround after the Suburban is relatively short for a horse who has raced just eight times in five years. In addition, Preservationist has never faced a field remotely this strong and has never raced around two full turns. Both are serious questions for a horse who is commanding a huge premium in the Whitney Stakes 2019.

Instead, Demling is high on a colossal long shot to hit the board hard. He's including this horse in his exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2019 Whitney leaderboard, only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Whitney Stakes 2019? Which massive long shot hits the board hard? And where does every horse finish? Check out the latest Whitney Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Whitney Stakes.

McKinzie (7-5)

Preservationist (3-1)

Thunder Snow (3-1)

Vino Rosso (6-1)

Yoshida (10-1)

Monongahela (12-1)

Forewarned (30-1)

Imperative (30-1)