2019 World Series of Poker: Daniel Negreanu says AI has helped change poker

The 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event is here, and a record field of more than 8,000 entrants is expected for the final leg of the annual competition.

One potential reason the pool of WSOP contestants has exploded in recent years? Artificial intelligence.

Well, kind of.

Daniel "Kid Poker" Negreanu, a six-time WSOP bracelet winner and two-time World Poker Tour champion, joined "Reiter's Block" this week in advance of the 2019 Main Event. And in addition to previewing the final showcase and discussing his Toronto Raptors fandom, the Canadian star shed light on the evolution of poker since his first bracelet victory back in 1998.

"The game of poker, the way it looked when I started playing in the late-'90s, is very different than what you see today," Negreanu told Bill Reiter. "The advance of AI and different software programs you can use to figure out stuff that, in the past, old-school gamblers kind of just figured out by trial and error. Now there's actual evidence of in this situation, this is what you should do. That never was around before. A lot of the top players at the very highest level use that to improve their game."

