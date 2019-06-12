2019 World Series of Poker: Prahlad Friedman pulls off incredible bluff against Darren Elias
And he did it against none other than record World Poker Tour champion Darren Elias
The World Series of Poker is chock-full of Bracelet Events and high-stakes action at the tables, but it's not every day you see a record World Poker Tour champion duped with an improbable bluff by someone with only two streets of betting.
That's exactly what Prahlad Friedman did against none other than Darren Elias, a 34-time money finisher on the World Poker Tour.
Sign up for a free trial and watch the 2019 World Series of Poker bracelet events on CBS All Access
Squared up with Elias at the final table of a No Limit 2-7 Single Draw championship, Friedman went above and beyond with a bold call to splash the pot. Elias had raised to a $100,000 small blind versus big, and following Friedman's call, he had no choice but to pat, announcing a worse hand than his opponent and securing an insane route to victory for the 41-year-old California native.
And all of it came with quite a bit of anticipation, not only from a stone-cold Elias but from the WSOP broadcast, which got a kick out of Friedman's comments about how "it doesn't snow in Vegas that often."
-
How to watch Major League Rugby finals
Everything you need to know to catch the second annual MLR title clash
-
29th horse dies at Santa Anita track
The one-mile track at Santa Anita Park underwent extensive testing earlier this year
-
IndyCar driver hits his own pit crew
Takuma Sato hurt his chances at a victory more than he hurt Chris Welch
-
Bieber challenges Cruise to UFC fight
There is absolutely no context for Bieber wanting to fight Cruise, by the way
-
2019 Belmont Stakes payouts, winnings
Here's what each of the top three horses earned for their race at Belmont Park on Saturday
-
Belmont Stakes results: Sir Winston wins
Mark Casse claims his second win of the Triple Crown circuit