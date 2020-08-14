The talented Swiss Skydiver will try to become a Grade 1 winner on Saturday when she faces some of the country's top 3-year-old fillies in the 2020 Alabama Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This daughter of Daredevil has four wins in eight career starts, including two Grade 2 victories. She is coming off a second-place finish in the Blue Grass Stakes against the boys and is the even-money morning-line favorite in the 2020 Alabama Stakes odds.

Meanwhile the Todd Pletcher-trained Spice Is Nice is 3-1, and the Bob Baffert-trained Crystal Ball is 9-2 in the seven-horse Alabama Stakes field. With a quality field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions and best bets from proven handicapper Bob Weir before making any 2020 Alabama Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

One shocker: Weir is largely fading Swiss Skydiver, even though she is the even-money favorite in the Alabama. This daughter of Daredevil has four wins, two seconds and one third in eight career starts. In her last start she finished a good second in the Blue Grass Stakes behind Art Collector, the likely second choice in the Kentucky Derby.

But Swiss Skydiver has raced nonstop since November and will be racing on her eighth different track in her last eight starts. "She has been good so far, but at some point the travel and increased competition have to take its toll and there will be a regression," Weir tells SportsLine. He adds, "At even money and stretching to 1¼ mile, it's worth taking a look elsewhere."

In addition Weir is against Spice Is Nice, who is 3-1 on the morning line behind only Swiss Skydiver. This daughter of Curlin has two wins and one second in four career starts. She is coming off a win at Belmont Park on July 3.

But she tracked a relatively easy pace that day, and the horses behind her have not come back to run particularly well. "Todd Pletcher is going well at the meet, and this $1 million daughter of Curlin can continue to improve but likely will be overbet out of her last start," Weir tells SportsLine.

2020 Alabama Stakes odds

Swiss Skydiver 1-1

Spice Is Nice 3-1

Crystal Ball 9-2

Envoutante 8-1

Bonny South 8-1

Harvey's Lil Goil 10-1

Fire Coral 30-1