2020 Apple Blossom Handicap predictions, odds, contenders: Picks from expert who hit exacta at Oaklawn

Several of the country's best fillies and mares collide on Saturday in the 2020 Apple Blossom Handicap at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. A Grade 1 race for fillies and mares 4-years-old and up, the $600,000 Apple Blossom drew a star-studded and wide-open field of 14. The entrants are led by the Grade 1-winning mare Come Dancing, who has been installed as the 3-1 favorite in the 2020 Apple Blossom Handicap odds.

The field also features Ce Ce, who is coming off a win in the Grade 1 Beholder Mile at Santa Anita on March 14 and is the 7-2 second choice among the 2020 Apple Blossom Handicap contenders. Last year's Kentucky Oaks winner, Serengeti Empress, is the 4-1 third choice. Post time for the 1 1/16-mile race is 6:16 p.m. ET. With the race featuring an impressive field, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2020 Apple Blossom Handicap picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable handicappers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55. Last Saturday he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. And on Tuesday, he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60.

2020 Apple Blossom Handicap expert picks

Kinchen is low on Frank's Rockette, the 5-2 favorite. The daughter of Into Mischief has two wins and three seconds in five career starts. She is coming off a win in the Any Limit Stakes at Gulfstream Park on Feb. 22.

But that win came after she set an uncontested lead, and she is not likely to get that benefit on Saturday. In addition she has failed three times in five starts as the favorite, and she is likely to be bet heavily again.

Kinchen is also fading Ring Leader, the 6-1 fourth choice. This daughter of Paynter has three wins in four career starts. She is coming off a fifth-place finish in the Grade 3 Honeybee on March 7.

But Ring Leader's top Beyer Speed Figure is 77, which pales in comparison to the best in the field. This will be the toughest field she has ever faced by far.

Apple Blossom Handicap odds 2020

Come Dancing (3-1)

Ce Ce (7-2)

Serengeti Empress (4-1)

Point of Honor (10-1)

Cookie Dough (10-1)

Ollie's Candy (12-1)

Go Google Yourself (12-1)

Street Band (15-1)

Horologist (15-1)

Lady Apple (15-1)

Awe Emma (20-1)

Queen Nekia (20-1)

Saracosa (30-1)

Coldwater (50-1)