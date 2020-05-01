2020 Arkansas Derby picks, odds, contenders: Predictions by handicapping champion who hit Oaklawn Stakes

Trainer Steve Asmussen will try to win the Arkansas Derby for the fourth time in his career when he sends out two runners in each of the two divisions of the 2020 Arkansas Derby on Saturday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. Asmussen, 54, won the Arkansas Derby in 2002 (Private Emblem), '07 (Curlin) and '16 (Creator). On Saturday he sends out Basin, a horse going off at 8-1 in the 2020 Arkansas Derby odds, and Jungle Runner (30-1) in the first division as well as Silver Prospector (10-1) and Code Runner (50-1) in the second division.

Because the 2020 Arkansas Derby drew 22 entrants, the race was split into two divisions of 11. Charlatan is the even-money favorite in the first division while Nadal is the 5-2 favorite in the second division. Post time for Division 1 is 6:29 p.m. ET while Division 2 follows two races later at 7:43 p.m. ET. With both divisions featuring large and accomplished fields, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2020 Arkansas Derby picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. In March in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid 11x. On April 2, he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park.

On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later, he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In the Apple Blossom Handicap, he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On April 22, he hit the late PIck 4 at Will Rogers again, and on April 24, he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the 2020 Arkansas Derby horses, made his picks and formulated his bets.

Top 2020 Arkansas Derby predictions

One shocker: Kinchen is completing fading Storm the Court, the 6-1 fourth choice in Division 2. This son of Court Vision has two wins and two thirds in six career starts. He is coming off a third-place finish in the San Felipe Stakes on March 7.

But Storm the Court has yet to show the form he had late last year when he won the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile. In addition, "being drawn on the inside of Nadal and Wells Bayou does him no favors," Kinchen told SportsLine. He will not have Storm the Court on any of his tickets.

In Division 2, Kinchen is high on Wells Bayou, who's going off at 7-2. A son of Lookin At Lucky, Wells Bayou has three wins and one second in five career starts. He is coming off a gate-to-wire win in the Louisiana Derby.

Jockey Florent Geroux, who has wired a handful of Kentucky Derby preps this year, will be aboard again. In addition, "Wells Bayou draws the outside post, which should force him to show speed early again," Kinchen said.

How to make 2020 Arkansas Derby picks

Kinchen also loves a double-digit long shot who is primed to shock the horse racing world on Saturday. In addition, Kinchen is so confident in his top pick in one of the divisions that he told SportsLine, "I can't envision a scenario in which he gets beat."

So who wins each division of the Arkansas Derby 2020? And which double-digit long shot can win at a lucrative price? Check out the latest 2020 Arkansas Derby odds below.

2020 Arkansas Derby odds

Division 1

Charlatan (1-1)

Gouverneur Morris (9-2)

Anneau d'Or (6-1)

Shooters Shoot (8-1)

Basin (8-1)

Winning Impression (15-1)

My Friends Beer (20-1)

Wrecking Crew (20-1)

Crypto Cash (20-1)

Mo Mosa (30-1)

Jungle Runner (30-1)

Division 2

Nadal (5-2)

King Guillermo (3-1)

Wells Bayou (7-2)

Storm the Court (6-1)

Silver Prospector (10-1)

Fast Enough (12-1)

Farmington Road (12-1)

Finnick the Fierce (15-1)

Taishan (15-1)

Saratogian (50-1)

Code Runner (50-1)