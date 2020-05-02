2020 Arkansas Derby picks, odds, contenders: Predictions by handicapping champion who nailed Oaklawn Stakes

Spots in the Kentucky Derby starting gate will be on the line Saturday when many of the country's top three-year-olds battle in two divisions of the 2020 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park. With the 2020 Arkansas Derby field consisting of 22 horses, the race was split into two divisions of 11. The winner of each will receive 100 qualifying points towards the 2020 Kentucky Derby, which will guarantee them a spot at Churchill Downs on Sept. 5.

The second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in each division will earn 40, 20 and 10 points respectively. Charlatan is the even-money favorite in the first division, according to the latest 2020 Arkansas Derby odds, while Nadal is the 5-2 favorite in the second division. Both are trained by the legendary Bob Baffert. Post time for Division 1 is 6:29 p.m. ET, while Division 2 follows two races later at 7:43 p.m. ET. With both divisions featuring large and accomplished fields, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2020 Arkansas Derby picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. In March in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid 11x. On April 2, he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park.

On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later, he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In the Apple Blossom Handicap, he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On April 22, he hit the late PIck 4 at Will Rogers again, and on April 24, he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Top 2020 Arkansas Derby predictions

One shocker: Kinchen is completely fading Gouverneur Morris, even though he's one of the top favorites at 9-2 in Division 1. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Gouverneur Morris has two wins and one second in four career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Florida Derby.

In that race, he was soundly beaten by Tiz the Law and even finished behind an 81-1 longshot. "I was very disappointed in his Florida Derby," Kinchen told SportsLine. Kinchen will not have Gouverneur Morris on any of his tickets.

In Division 2, Kinchen is high on Wells Bayou, who's going off at 7-2. A son of Lookin At Lucky, Wells Bayou has three wins and one second in five career starts. He is coming off a gate-to-wire win in the Louisiana Derby.

Jockey Florent Geroux, who has wired a handful of Kentucky Derby preps this year, will be aboard again. In addition, "Wells Bayou draws the outside post, which should force him to show speed early again," Kinchen said.

2020 Arkansas Derby odds

Division 1

Charlatan (1-1)

Gouverneur Morris (9-2)

Anneau d'Or (6-1)

Shooters Shoot (8-1)

Basin (8-1)

Winning Impression (15-1)

My Friends Beer (20-1)

Wrecking Crew (20-1)

Crypto Cash (20-1)

Mo Mosa (30-1)

Jungle Runner (30-1)

Division 2

Nadal (5-2)

King Guillermo (3-1)

Wells Bayou (7-2)

Storm the Court (6-1)

Silver Prospector (10-1)

Fast Enough (12-1)

Farmington Road (12-1)

Finnick the Fierce (15-1)

Taishan (15-1)

Saratogian (50-1)

Code Runner (50-1)