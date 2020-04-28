2020 Arkansas Derby picks, odds, contenders: Predictions from handicapping champion who hit Oaklawn Stakes

On a day that would've been reserved for the Kentucky Derby in a non-pandemic world, the 2020 Arkansas Derby has taken over the first Saturday in May as the nation's premier horse race. Originally scheduled for April 11, the Arkansas Derby 2020 at Oaklawn Park was moved to May 2 to fill the void left by the 2020 Kentucky Derby moving to Sept. 5. The 2020 Arkansas Derby field was so large that Oaklawn officials decided to split the race into two divisions of 11 horses apiece.

Bob Baffert trains the favorite in each division: Charlatan, the even-money favorite in the 2020 Arkansas Derby odds in Division 1, and Nadal, the 5-2 favorite in Division 2. Post time for Division 1 is 6:29 p.m. ET, while Division 2 follows at 7:43 p.m. ET. With both divisions featuring large and accomplished fields, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2020 Arkansas Derby picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. In March in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid 11x. On April 2, he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park.

On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later, he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In the Apple Blossom Handicap, he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On April 22, he hit the late PIck 4 at Will Rogers again, and on April 24, he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Top 2020 Arkansas Derby predictions

One shocker: Kinchen is fading Gouverneur Morris, one of the Division 1 favorites at 9-2. This son of Constitution has two wins and one second in four career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Florida Derby.

In that race, he was soundly beaten by Tiz the Law and even finished behind an 81-1 long shot. "I was very disappointed in his Florida Derby," Kinchen told SportsLine.

In Division 2, Kinchen is high on Wells Bayou, who's going off at 7-2. A son of Lookin At Lucky, Wells Bayou has three wins and one second in five career starts. He is coming off a gate-to-wire win in the Louisiana Derby.

Jockey Florent Geroux, who has wired a handful of Kentucky Derby preps this year, will be aboard again. In addition, "Wells Bayou draws the outside post, which should force him to show speed early again," Kinchen said.

How to make 2020 Arkansas Derby picks

2020 Arkansas Derby odds

Division 1

Charlatan (1-1)

Gouverneur Morris (9-2)

Anneau d'Or (6-1)

Shooters Shoot (8-1)

Basin (8-1)

Winning Impression (15-1)

My Friends Beer (20-1)

Wrecking Crew (20-1)

Crypto Cash (20-1)

Mo Mosa (30-1)

Jungle Runner (30-1)

Division 2

Nadal (5-2)

King Guillermo (3-1)

Wells Bayou (7-2)

Storm the Court (6-1)

Silver Prospector (10-1)

Fast Enough (12-1)

Farmington Road (12-1)

Finnick the Fierce (15-1)

Taishan (15-1)

Saratogian (50-1)

Code Runner (50-1)